This Week in African Tech: 8-12 July Top Article Highlights

This week, IT News Africa reported on numerous key trends and events influencing Africa’s technology and business scene.

This article highlights the region’s rapid development and innovation. Let’s look at the important highlights from July 8–12, 2024. Fintech, telecoms, and e-commerce have all seen groundbreaking developments.

Here are some of the key highlights the article covered for the week:

1. Digital Finance Africa 2024: IT News Africa hosted the Digital Finance Africa 2024 conference on July 4th at The Maslow in Sandton, Johannesburg. The event brought together leaders and innovators in the African financial sector to discuss challenges and opportunities in banking and FinTech. Key topics included AI in banking, cybersecurity risks, and the future of cryptocurrencies in Africa.

TymeBank’s New CEO: TymeBank announced the appointment of Karl Westvig as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2024. Westvig, who previously served as the Chief Executive for Retail and Business Banking at TymeBank, will succeed Coenraad Jonker, who will now focus on his role as Executive Chairman of Tyme Group. This leadership change comes as TymeBank prepares for a public listing and aims to reach 10 million customers.

3. AVEVA’s Sustainability Report: AVEVA released its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report and the first AVEVA Industrial Intelligence Index at London Tech Week 2024. The report highlights AVEVA’s progress in reducing its carbon footprint, achieving a 93% reduction in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, and its efforts to foster an inclusive workplace culture. The company also launched the Sustainability Accelerator program to advance sustainability use cases across its portfolio.

4. Cybersecurity Partnership: RiverSafe, a cybersecurity and DevOps service provider, partnered with World Vision to enhance access to education for children in Africa. This collaboration aims to improve reading skills, provide necessary books, and secure children’s access to key learning resources. RiverSafe’s support is seen as a significant contribution to breaking the cycle of poverty through education.

5. Duxbury and Cambium’s Celebration: Duxbury Networking and Cambium Networks celebrated their 40-year partnership with a special event at Zwartkops Raceway. The celebration included high-speed laps in a modified racing Ferrari F430, driven by Duxbury’s outgoing CEO, Graham Duxbury, who is also a South African racing driver. The event highlighted the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and their commitment to providing networking solutions.

6. Adapting to Tomorrow’s Payroll Trends: Sage’s Expert Insights: Sage’s Expert Insights on Changing Payroll Trends for the Future This article looks at the changing environment of payroll management and the changes that organizations must adapt to in order to remain competitive. Sage specialists offer insights into automation, compliance, and employee experience, among other important subjects in the payroll sector.

7. SABC Finishes Nationwide Digital Upgrade for Radio Solutions: The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has completed a comprehensive digital upgrade of its radio solutions. This renovation intends to improve the quality and reach of radio broadcasts throughout the country.

8. GM Surveillance and Analytics at NEC XON Announced: NEC XON announced the appointment of a new general manager for surveillance and analytics. The new GM will lead efforts to enhance security solutions and analytics capabilities.

9. Public Wi-Fi Safety: Top 5 Tips to Protect Your Information: This article provides essential tips for staying safe while using public Wi-Fi networks. It covers best practices for protecting personal information and avoiding cyber threats.

10. Standard Bank Saves Customers Over R670 Million in 3 Years: Standard Bank’s strategic partnerships and customer-centric policies have saved customers over R670 million in the past three years. The article details the initiatives that contributed to these savings.