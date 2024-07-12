Huawei’s IP Service Partner of the Year: Africa Connect 2024

In2IT Technologies, a prominent global IT services and consulting firm focused on providing IT Consultancy, Application Development and Maintenance, Technology Infrastructure Services, Programme and Project Management as well as Future Edge Services announces that it has been awarded the IP Services Partner of the Year by Huawei at the Africa Connect 2024 conference held in Sandton, South Africa from July 2nd to 3rd, 2024.

This esteemed accolade acknowledges In2IT’s exceptional contributions and expertise in delivering innovative IP services to customers throughout Africa. As a longstanding partner of Huawei, In2IT has consistently demonstrated its dedication to assisting organizations in harnessing Huawei’s state-of-the-art IP technologies to propel digital transformation and achieve business excellence.

“We are honoured and humbled to receive this award from Huawei, which is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our talented team,” said Tshepo Mokoena, Chairperson at In2IT Technologies. “This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering world-class IP services that help our clients stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world.”

Mokoena added, “Our partnership with Huawei has been instrumental in our ability to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable IP solutions. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration and exploring new opportunities to drive growth and success together.”

The Africa Connect 2024 conference convened nearly 3,000 Huawei partners and customers from over 10 countries in the region. The event included keynotes, summits, and sessions focusing on the latest trends and best practices in industrial digitalization. Additionally, there was a 2,500-square-meter exhibition featuring Huawei’s newest products, solutions, and success stories.