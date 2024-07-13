A New Extended Partnership for Managing People and Money

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Workday, a provider of solutions for managing people and money.

The partnership aims to build AI capabilities, innovate new customer experiences, and invest in joint initiatives to accelerate cloud transformation, increase productivity, retain talent, and streamline business processes

“This expanded partnership combines the power of Workday AI and AWS to deliver AI features to our customers faster and more efficiently,” said Shane Luke, vice president of Product and Engineering and head of AI and ML at Workday. “With Workday AI, we’re focused on delivering value for our customers through the use of enterprise data in their Workday applications. By leveraging AWS, we can focus more directly on that goal while using the tools and services they provide for a range of model management and operations.”

Developing generative AI tools

With AI at the heart of its platform, Workday uses AWS technologies like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker JumpStart to provide generative AI capabilities that assist customers in managing their workforce and financial assets. Workday, for example, uses AWS generative AI capabilities to help customers write job descriptions in minutes rather than hours, analyze and correct contracts for more accurate revenue reporting, and create personalized employee talent highlights.

Workday is also collaborating with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to test out novel uses of generative AI capabilities and uncover new use cases. As a result, Workday is expanding its usage of Amazon SageMaker to improve the performance of large language models (LLMs) by introducing model guardrails and responsible AI regulations, as well as testing generative AI use cases in production.

Increasing native integrations allows developers to build custom applications

In order to help users and developers of Workday create unique apps using AWS technologies, Workday is also growing its native integrations with AWS. Consumers can now create specialized apps for finance and HR operations more securely and at scale using Workday Extend and AWS technologies like AWS Lambda, Amazon EventBridge, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon S3, Amazon Textract, and Amazon Translate, together with their Workday data. With this enhanced integration, clients will be able to create customized apps that lower operating expenses, enhance the developer experience, and react to unforeseen demand surges and resource outages.

Expanding joint go-to-market collaboration

Workday and AWS are partnering to invest in joint sales and go-to-market initiatives to accelerate new Workday customer acquisition, raise awareness about Workday’s availability on the AWS Marketplace, and help customers launch preconfigured Workday solutions. Running Workday on AWS provides near-zero downtime maintenance windows and helps Workday comply with regional data residency laws and regulatory requirements.

“Since 2008, AWS and Workday have worked together to help thousands of customers across every industry accelerate cloud migrations and drive faster, more intelligent financial and workforce decisions,” said Kathrin Renz, vice president of AWS Industries. “With AWS as a preferred cloud services provider, Workday can quickly develop new ways to help organizations around the globe become more responsive and data-focused. We look forward to deepening our partnership across joint customer workstreams and new innovations and developing generative AI capabilities to help companies around the world move faster and with greater certainty.”