Public Wi-Fi Safety: Top 5 Tips to Protect Your Information

Public Wi-Fi is widely used in airports, cafés, and on business and leisure excursions. In spite of the ease and requirement of being connected, caution is needed in these frequent scenarios to guarantee the security and privacy of personal information.

To securely handle potential hazards, Kaspersky specialists created a set of best practices for using uncontrolled networks.

Public Wi-Fi is an easy way to stay connected on the go, whether at a café, shopping mall, or airport. When connecting to these networks, however, it is critical to keep security in mind. Scammers will sometimes construct phony Wi-Fi networks or compromise existing ones, using names that are very similar to authentic networks, to deceive consumers. Once connected, personal information such as social network logins, financial information, and email addresses are susceptible to interception and misuse.

Despite these worries, individuals can take proactive measures to safeguard their personal information and maintain its security. To avoid needless cyber threats, Kaspersky experts advise the following practices:

1. Only connecting to public Wi-Fi when necessary

Use public Wi-Fi networks only when absolutely necessary. Because of their possible security flaws, use public Wi-Fi networks only when absolutely necessary.

2. Verifying network authenticity

Ascertain the legitimacy of the network: To avoid connecting to fraudulent networks that might get personal information, ascertain the network’s legitimacy with the personnel of the facility.

3. Paying attention to the login page of the public Wi-Fi network

Keep an eye out for any requests for login information via external platforms, such as social media, on the public Wi-Fi network login page. These could be red flags of a phishing attempt to obtain personal data.

4. Avoid private transactions on public Wi-Fi

When using public Wi-Fi, stay away from websites that require login credentials, especially those related to financial services. The possibility of intercepting sensitive data is greatly decreased by this procedure.

5. Use a VPN to increase security and privacy

When using public Wi-Fi, a VPN can greatly increase Internet privacy. Current VPNs protect online activities from illegal access, encrypt data, and don’t significantly slow down the Internet, so they can be used continuously.