GM Surveillance and Analytics at NEC XON Announced

NEC XON, a leading African ICT solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Yssel Swanepoel as the new General Manager of Surveillance and Analytics. Yssel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, poised to drive innovation and excellence in the field of surveillance technology. His tenure at NEC XON has been characterized by close collaboration with his predecessor, Jan Erasmus, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in delivering exceptional service and innovation.

Yssel’s journey to this pivotal position has been marked by a deep understanding of the industry landscape. With a BComm in Marketing Management and a three-year diploma in transport economics from UJ, along with extensive professional experience, including a distinguished career in professional rugby, Yssel’s diverse skills and strategic insights are set to propel NEC XON’s Surveillance and Analytics division to new heights.

Sales, technical and strategic experience

He has accumulated a diverse and extensive employment history primarily within the technology and engineering sectors, showcasing a progression from sales roles to more technical and strategic positions. In his previous roles, he demonstrated a keen ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies with customer needs, fostering impactful solutions that address complex challenges.

Yssel began his career at Crickmay and Associates Consulting Engineers as a Sales Executive from June 2011 to September 2013. During this time, he played a crucial role in developing and implementing the Road Transport Management System (RTMS) within the transport and mining sectors, focusing on business model development, implementation oversight, and managing high-level negotiations and transactions. Yssel then transitioned to the role of Account Manager at Crickmay from January 2013 to September 2013, where he concentrated on market research-driven business model development specifically aimed at Open Cast Mining contractors, emphasizing relationship building and negotiation strategies.

From October 2013 to August 2017, Yssel served as a Senior Account Manager at Reditron, a prominent supplier of CCTV and Access Control Equipment in Africa. Here, he set industry standards in product supply, system design, and technical support. Subsequently, from September 2017 to April 2019, Yssel assumed the role of Systems Architect at Global Technology Systems, contributing to pioneering integrated technology systems and services across multiple sectors, including surveillance systems, access control systems, and intelligent building management systems.

Most recently, Yssel served as a Pre-Sales Engineer in the Public Safety Sector at NEC XON since May 2019. This role underscores his technical expertise and strategic acumen in deploying cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for public safety applications.

Facial recognition and smart city specialty

Yssel’s career trajectory reflects a progression from sales and account management roles to more technical and strategic positions within the technology and engineering sectors, underscoring his diverse skill set and industry knowledge. NEC XON is renowned for its pioneering approach in surveillance and analytics, particularly in the realms of facial recognition and smart city initiatives. Yssel’s leadership is expected to further advance these efforts, leveraging international partnerships and technologies to enhance safety and security across South Africa and beyond, notably in sub-Saharan Africa.