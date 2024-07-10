Cybersecurity Firm Partners with World Vision

RiverSafe, a cybersecurity and DevOps service provider, has partnered with World Vision, an education charity, to enhance access to education for children in Africa.

World Vision is a global humanitarian organization aiming to improve the lives of children, families, and communities worldwide by focusing on education, healthcare, and emergency relief to break poverty cycles and create brighter futures.

RiverSafe has made donations to support World Vision’s aim of providing quality education to children throughout Africa. This contribution will allow World Vision to improve reading skills, provide necessary books, and secure children’s access to key learning resources.

A spokesperson for World Vision says, “Our collaboration with RiverSafe has been fundamental in improving access to education for children. Their support is not only helping transform individual lives but also contributing to the broader goal of breaking the cycle of poverty, making a profound difference, and opening doors to a brighter future for countless children.”

To expand in ways that help the environment as well as the company, RiverSafe incorporates sustainability into its fundamental business model. To alter lives and transform cultures, RiverSafe is collaborating with World Vision to offer high-quality education.

Oseloka Obiora, CTO at RiverSafe, commented, “We formed a partnership with World Vision because we share the same fundamental belief—that education is the best way to give people a brighter future for the betterment of everyone in society.”

“Partnering with World Vision allows us to actively support an initiative that equips young, disadvantaged children with the education they deserve. We are very proud to support the fantastic work they do and hope to continue our relationship, providing more children with quality education.”