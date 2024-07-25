Bolt Unveils New Safety Enhancements in South Africa

Bolt is introducing a rider verification function that allows its South African customers to self-verify.

As part of this in-app feature, customers will be given the option to take a selfie before they can place a ride-hailing order. For the selfie to be valid, it needs to be an authentic picture of a physically present person, with the face visible.

The rider will also need to upload an identification document, which Bolt will check against the selfie. The validation process lasts from a few seconds to a couple of minutes and requires using the latest version of the app.

This is a component of Bolt’s continuous investment in safety features for its platform, which will also increase driver-rider trust and provide drivers with more incentives to pick up orders.

Rider verification complements the existing trip verification capabilities, which include driver verification, trip count, trip information, driver score, and rider ratings.

These are among Bolt’s numerous safety features, which include an in-app safety toolkit that allows drivers to share their ride details with a friend or loved one, access the Emergency Assist button, and initiate an audio recording of their trip if they become uncomfortable during a ride.

With trip safety monitoring, Bolt automatically engages with riders and drivers in-app when a vehicle remains stationary for an extended period of time to confirm everything is fine, and driver alerts help identify areas on a trip’s route where a high volume of driver and rider safety cases have been reported to Bolt’s Customer Support team.

Weyinmi Aghadiuno, Acting Head of Regulatory & Policy Africa, said: “Being able to verify that riders are who they say they are is the number one feature requested by driver-partners in South Africa. The launch of rider verification acknowledges the importance of mutual trust between driver partners and riders. With increased investment in verification features like this that consider the trip as a whole, we aim to continue building driver and rider trust, which is critical to the safety of the platform.”

Bolt has introduced new safety technology enhancements to enhance its commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, aiming to provide safer and more reliable services to its community.