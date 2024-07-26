IT Giant Unveils 5 New AI-Powered Features in India

IT giant Google has introduced new AI-powered features for Google Maps in India with a unique AI model intended to tackle the problems associated with Indian roads.

These new features are intended to improve navigation efficiency and user-friendliness while addressing some of the unique challenges encountered. By leveraging AI and local partnerships, Google Maps aims to provide a more tailored and effective navigation experience.

Miriam Daniel, VP & GM, Google Maps, & Lalitha Ramani, GM, Google Maps, India, said, ”Our quest to build a better Maps experience is never-ending, and India presents many amazing opportunities to bring the best of our AI and geospatial technologies to address complex real-world challenges. Today, we’re thrilled to share exciting new features that we’re launching in India to make your navigation and exploration journeys more efficient and sustainable. Many of these solutions are being pioneered in India, for India.”

Here are the 5 features in more detail:

1. Narrow Road Avoidance

Driving on tight roads can be difficult, especially for heavier vehicles. The new AI-powered narrow road avoidance function on Google Maps assists users in avoiding these problematic paths. The AI can calculate road widths and adapt routing algorithms to deliver safer and more efficient routes by evaluating satellite pictures, Street View data, and other sources. This feature will be available initially in eight cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

2. Flyover Navigation

Google Maps now indicates flyovers along recommended routes in 40 Indian cities to help drivers plan their journeys more effectively.

This function helps users better anticipate and navigate elevated routes.

”Starting this week, you’ll see these flyover callouts in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation on Android apps and Android Auto. iOS and CarPlay support will be coming soon.” Daniel and Ramani mentioned in India Blog

3. Metro Ticket Booking

Google Maps integration enables Kochi and Chennai public transit users to book metro tickets directly, enhancing convenience and planning for journeys. This feature, powered by ONC and Namma Yatri, simplifies the process of using public transportation.

4. EV Charging Station Information

Google is providing India’s EV drivers with essential information about charging stations on both Google Maps and Google Search to ensure confident driving.

They stated,” To achieve this, we’re collaborating with leading EV charging providers in India—ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq—to add authoritative information for over 8,000 charging stations, representing a significant portion of available charging stations in India.”’

More than 8,000 charging stations nationwide are now listed on the app, along with information on the plug types that are compatible with each station. Using this feature makes it easier for EV owners to locate and access charging stations.

5. Curated recommendations

Google Maps now provides carefully selected lists of must-see locations in different cities to improve the trip experience. Users can find new and fascinating places more easily with the help of these personalized recommendations, which are based on user interests and local knowledge.

These new features reaffirm Google’s commitment to making digital mapping even more helpful for users, businesses, developers, and society at large. They are looking forward to continuing their innovative journey of innovation in India.