Empowering Elderly Women with Digital Skills in Alexandra

GoGOGOgo, a non-governmental organization, is empowering grandmothers in a small township in South Africa (Alexandra) with digital skills through its iGOGO training program, enabling them to engage in safe online shopping, e-hailing rides, and mobile apps.

Its partnership with Vuma, a South African fiber network provider, for over 3 years, enhanced the program’s effectiveness by providing ICT training and digital devices to gogos.

For over four years, iGOGO has equipped gogos nationwide with digital skills and development programs, empowering them as change agents in their families and communities. “With many gogos acting as caregivers and raising their grandchildren, and with children in South Africa expected to use digital devices by Grade 7, our goal is to equip gogos with the necessary knowledge and skills to support this process,” says Jane Simmonds, Executive Director and Founder of goGOGOgo.

The iGOGO project, which has impacted over 500 gogos nationally and graduated over 230 graduates, offers digital skills training workshops in Vuma-connected schools, encouraging grandmothers to join the program.

Taylor Kwong, Head of Marketing at Vuma, says, “In all our programs, we aim to stimulate educational and economic activity in local communities. By digitally equipping our gogos, we support them to participate in today’s modern economy, fulfill their roles as breadwinners and caregivers, and provide digital access to jobs and academic opportunities.”

Kwong highlights that modern teaching methods and digital communication platforms help keep parents updated on their grandchildren’s education, supporting learners with digital systems, research tasks, and homework.

“This benefit extends beyond the gogos themselves, creating a ripple effect on the economic growth and development of their families and communities. Their grandchildren will be better prepared to participate in the increasingly digital society, potentially bringing about change in the future,” Kwong concludes.

The initiative has achieved significant milestones, expanding to 5 provinces and updating the training program to focus on cybersecurity when shopping online or using internet banking, protecting grandmothers from online scams and fraud. “Imagine how much easier life would be for a gogo in Seshego, Polokwane, if she could have her groceries delivered with Checkers Sixty60? It’s about teaching gogos to use apps safely and responsibly,” says Simmonds.

“If a grandmother’s life is made easier and more convenient as the household head managing finances and family well-being, then the entire household benefits,” adds Simmonds. iGOGO training also includes sessions on the value of reading to children using the Book Dash app, which offers thousands of free stories from African authors.

For sponsorship or donation queries, contact Jane Simmonds at jane@go-gogo-go.org.za or visit www.go-gogo-go.org.za