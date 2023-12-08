Bolt upgrades Driver Safety by Introducing Rider Verification Tests

Bolt proudly announces the testing phase of its new rider verification feature, aimed at elevating driver safety standards and reinforcing the platform’s commitment to safety and trust between drivers and riders.

Enhancing Driver Safety Through In-App Verification

The in-app feature is strategically designed to enhance driver safety by implementing a robust verification process for new riders joining the Bolt platform.

Stringent Verification Process Details

New riders will undergo a stringent verification process requiring them to take a selfie before placing a ride-hailing order. The selfie must be an authentic representation of a physically present individual, with a clear and visible face.

Ride-hailing orders are only permitted if the selfie meets these criteria. Additionally, riders are required to upload a valid identification document, subject to Bolt’s verification against the submitted selfie.

This one-time validation process takes only a few minutes, ensuring a seamless experience for riders. The feature is currently in the testing phase in South Africa and necessitates the use of the latest app version.

Takura Malaba on Rider Verification

Takura Malaba, Regional Manager, East and Southern Africa at Bolt, emphasizes the company’s dedication to rider safety.

The rider verification feature is positioned as a crucial component of Bolt’s ongoing investment in safety, with a focus on continually improving the safety ecosystem within the Bolt app.

Comprehensive Safety Ecosystem and Existing Features

Bolt’s commitment to safety is evident in its existing suite of driver safety features. These include an integrated emergency response service, which, when activated, shares the driver’s details and location with AA’s 24/7 contact center, deploying private security and emergency services promptly.

Another existing feature is the in-app audio recording functionality, allowing drivers to initiate recordings if they feel uncomfortable during a ride.

These encrypted recordings are stored on the device for 24 hours and can only be accessed by the Bolt Customer Support team for support purposes.

Bolt’s Continuous Safety Measures

The testing of the Rider Verification feature is a significant stride in Bolt’s ongoing efforts to continually enhance safety measures on its platform.

Passengers are encouraged to update their Bolt app to the latest version, contributing to the collective goal of fostering a safer ridesharing environment.