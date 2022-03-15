SA’s BrandMed Signs a Strategic Partnership with AWS for Health

BrandMed Group, a leading South African connected healthcare company founded in 2014, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), in an effort the company says is focused on providing “affordable and accessible health and wellbeing solutions across the continent.”

According to the announcement, the newly signed strategic partnership with AWS provides BrandMed with reliable easily accessible capabilities which will help accelerate its rate of innovative development. Brandmed is hoping this will allow it to fully leverage the potential of data in order to provide more patients and populations with affordable, data-driven, predictive, and outcomes-based care.

“Sadly, we live in a world where there will never be enough healthcare providers and hospitals to deliver healthcare to those in need. The pandemic has additionally highlighted the health inequity that exists. Socioeconomic and geographic factors have created barriers to good quality, easy-to-access and affordable healthcare,” says Dr Riaz Motara, cardiologist and founder of BrandMed Group.

BrandMed says that its vision is to enable a global, people-centric, integrated, outcome-inspired health and wellbeing ecosystem that is underpinned by visionary leaders who care, verified life science, validated, simple, solution-driven technologies, and value sharing partnerships.

“Together with AWS, we are excited about the prospect of using the digital landscape as the great human health equaliser, to create solutions that work harder at closing the gaps, and empowering those most at risk, to better monitor and manage their health,” says Dr Motara.

AWS for Health

AWS for Health provides proven and easily accessible capabilities that help organizations increase the pace of innovation, unlock the potential of health data, and develop more personalized approaches to therapeutic development and care. Healthcare and life science organizations like BrandMed are moving towards digital transformation to decrease the cost of care, improve collaboration, make data-driven clinical and operational decisions, and enable faster development of new therapeutics and treatment paths.

Value-based healthcare is a healthcare delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient health outcomes. Under value-based care agreements, providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic disease, and live healthier lives in an evidence-based way.

The BrandMed ecosystem seamlessly integrates a combination of connected solutions across the healthcare continuum for patients, healthcare professionals, practices and funders.

BrandMed has pioneered several digital health solutions starting at the point of screening, in-practice clinical decision support and management tools, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, comprehensive virtual wellbeing, and patient engagement tools to enable more effective care.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter