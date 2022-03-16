F-Secure South Africa Rebrands to MWR Through Local Buy-Out

F-Secure, the Finnish cybersecurity company, has announced that it has pulled out of the African market as its South African branch was bought out by the local management of the branch.

On Tuesday, F-Secure’s local management team in South Africa acquired the majority stake in F-Secure South Africa LTD and, to reflect the new company’s direction, rebranded to MWR.

The full local management team has remained in place and will keep operations mostly the same, along with the vision and mission that the team had as F-Secure South Africa.

MWR CyberSec will tailor its consulting services to the African and Middle Eastern markets and will continue to provide world-class security expertise through its local team, as well as becoming the B2B partner for F-Secure in these regions to continue to provide ongoing local support for Enterprise customers of F-Secure’s managed services.

“We are excited about the prospect of providing local customers with tailored support targeted towards finding solutions best suited for the unique cyber security needs of the African market,” MWR CyberSec CEO Gabriel De Sousa explained.

De Sousa says that the local focus and control are believed to be the best way to drive targeted engagement and attract new talent

“We are extremely proud of the talent that we have nurtured and the skills that we have put forward into the market – with the intention of continuing to do so going forward,” he said.

MWR CyberSec will achieve its business goals by providing customers with two key commitments aimed at addressing their clients’ security challenges:

F-Secure Finland & MWR CyberSec South Africa Partnership

In order to ensure that disruptions experienced by current local clients are minimised, MWR CyberSec and F-Secure have entered into a transition partnership, with the mutual goal of a continued B2B partnership in the long term.

MWR CyberSec and F-Secure say they are committed to partnering on managed services (including F-Secure Countercept and Incident Response services) for current and new clients.

The two entities will also support and collaborate with one another to capitalise on a global pool of knowledge across all former teams and to ensure the continued growth of the security community across multiple continents.

