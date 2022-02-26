Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Fintech deals and fighting game reveals. This week saw DStv announce new measures against piracy and password swapping and Salesforce makes a statement in South Africa.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Nigeria’s Paga Announces New Payments Deal with this Social Media Powerhouse

Nigerian fintech firm Paga has announced that it has been added as a payment provider by US social media powerhouse Twitter for its Tips feature in the West African country.

Tips is a Twitter feature that lets users send and receive money through the social platform by allowing them to add links to select third-party payment services to their profile. As of Monday, Twitter users could choose Paga as their payment provider of choice on the app.

3. 7 Things You Need to Know About DStv’s New Streaming Rules

DStv, the MultiChoice owned dish satellite TV and streaming provider has announced that from 22 March 2022, its subscribers will only be allowed to stream DStv on one device at a time.

2. Street Fighter 6 Announced by Capcom – Check Out Ryu’s New Look

The fighting game staple has returned as Capcom announced the next generation Street Fighter game – Street Fighter 6 – through a new cinematic trailer showing off some new character designs and the general vibe expected for the game.

1. Salesforce Makes a Big Push for South Africa, Appoints Local Execs

Salesforce on Tuesday announced that it has pushed forward with expansion plans in South Africa by establishing its first legal entity in the country. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of its first two South African leaders.

By Luis Monzon

