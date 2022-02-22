Salesforce Makes a Big Push for South Africa, Appoints Local Execs

Salesforce, a California-based global leader in CRM, yesterday announced that it has pushed forward with expansion plans in South Africa by establishing its first legal entity in the country. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of its first two South African leaders: Zuko Mdwaba as Head Of Sales and Linda Saunders as Head of Solution Engineering.

According to Salesforce, South Africa is a rapidly developing and youthful market with enormous potential. The company has established its presence in the country over the last decade through its growing ecosystem of partners and customers which IDC estimates will generate 31,800 new jobs and $5.1 billion in new revenue in South Africa in the period of 2020-2026.

Salesforce’s growing customer base has been fuelled by businesses accelerating their digital transformation and partnering with Salesforce as their trusted digital advisor. Salesforce works with leading South African companies from micro-businesses to publicly listed multinationals.

“I am delighted to welcome Zuko Mdwaba and Linda Saunders to Salesforce to lead our growth in South Africa by working with our customers, partners and broader ecosystem,” says Robin Fisher, Senior Area VP, Emerging Markets, Salesforce.

“Africa has a great talent pool, and we intend to collaborate closely with our partners and local institutions on programs that provide skills and job opportunities to meet the continent’s high demand for Salesforce skills, while also recognising Africa’s potential as a global talent hub.”

Mdwaba has over two decades of experience leading and developing technology companies in South Africa. Prior to joining Salesforce, he held leadership roles at Atos, Oracle, SAS, and Workday South Africa. Mdwaba will be one of the first Salesforce executives to be based in South Africa and will lead the company’s growth and expansion across the market.

“I have seen the success of Salesforce in South Africa, where adoption of cloud services has significantly accelerated over the last two years, supporting businesses to adapt to the digital world and deliver outstanding services and experiences to their customers,” said Zuko Mdwaba, Head Of Sales.

“I am delighted to join the Salesforce team to ensure we capture the tremendous opportunity in South Africa and contribute to the country’s development and growth story in a meaningful way.”

Saunders has broad experience helping companies in their Digital Transformation journey. In her role as Head of Solution Engineering, Saunders will support Salesforce customers to develop their businesses’ digital capabilities and will also play a leading role in supporting organisations and individuals to gain new digital skills.

