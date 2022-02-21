Nigeria’s Paga Announces New Payments Deal with this Social Media Powerhouse

Paga, the African payment company and a market leader in its founding country of Nigeria, is announcing today that it has been added as a payment provider by US social media powerhouse Twitter for its Tips feature in the West African country.

According to Paga, the new feature “increases economic participation, supports Paga’s mission to help small business owners and the creative community access, use money, and enables their financial empowerment.”

Tips is a Twitter feature that lets users send and receive money through the social platform by allowing them to add links to select third-party payment services to their profile.

From today, Twitter users can choose Paga as their payment provider of choice. It is a new method for people to send, and receive, money in Nigeria, and further simplifies payments for individuals, small businesses, and the creative community in Africa’s most populous nation.

Launched in May 2021, Twitter initially experimented with Tips by only permitting a limited group of people including creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders, to see the option. Tips is now available on iOS and Android and can be accessed by anyone over the age of 18.

Tayo Oviosu, Founder and Group CEO of Paga, says that it is Paga’s mission to simplify payments for individuals and businesses and that through this new partnership with Twitter, and Tips the company can “create an effective way for creators to get paid into their Paga accounts, directly from Twitter.”

“As an avid Twitter user, I’m thrilled about this partnership. Creators are a key demographic we are building for at Paga, and this partnership allows us to enable them to effectively monetise their work. We are really excited about solving payments in the most innovative ways, especially with companies such as Twitter,” chimes Oviosu.

Turning on Tips adds an icon next to the user’s profile, which will now have a link to Paga, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping. By selecting the Paga service, the user will be redirected to the Paga consumer app to send/transfer funds. The deal between Paga and Twitter is such that Twitter will be taking no percentage of payments through Tips via Paga.

