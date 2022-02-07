DStv, the MultiChoice owned dish satellite TV and streaming provider has announced that from 22 March 2022, its subscribers will only be allowed to stream DStv on one device at a time.

This change applies to all DStv subscriptions across Africa in an effort to combat password sharing and piracy, one of the key challenges currently faced by most streaming providers across the globe.

“We are proud that all our customers can enjoy streaming their favourite DStv channels, shows and movies anywhere, anytime on our world-class platforms. However, password sharing and piracy are challenges for streaming providers globally,” an important notice on DStv’s website reads.

The announcement of the changes has been met unfavourably by the South African public. Many on social media are calling for a boycott of the dish satellite mainstay that has entertained millions of South Africans since its inception in 1995, and its subscribers in the greater continent since 1996 when MultiChoice Africa was founded.

A few changes are going to be made to the way DStv handles its streaming set-up, and many customers may or may not be affected by the changes. Let’s break it down.

Here are 7 things you need to know about DStv’s new streaming rules:

What is the change that is taking place to DStv’s Streaming?

DStv will be placing a limit on concurrent streaming and will be tightening its password sharing policies to ensure that subscribers can only stream from a single account that cannot be shared.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming. From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device,” the notice continues.

This means that if you are the owner of the DStv streaming account, only you will be able to watch on your chosen device. You can no longer send your login details for a family member to use your account simultaneously from a different location.

When is this change taking place?

The change will be finalised 22 March 2022.

Why is DStv making this change?

All streaming service providers struggle with ensuring that only paid subscribers are watching content. Oftentimes providers will have subscription deals where multiple devices and accounts can be used for more money, such as Netflix’ subscription tiers which can allow up to 4 different devices at once at the higher tiers.

DStv likewise is struggling with this as there may have been thousands of people (if not more) taking advantage of DStv’s previously lax rules around account and password sharing.

Simply put, DStv wants only paying customers to watch – no exceptions.

Does this change apply to all DStv Subscriptions?

Yes. All DStv subscribers from South Africa to Nigeria and beyond will be affected by the changes, however, only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change.

If you are the owner of the main account and you are streaming, anyone else who has access to the same account on a different device will not be able to access the streams at the same time.

How many people can be logged in at the same time?

While there is no limit to how many people can log onto a single DStv account across multiple devices, only one person will be able to stream. Others can watch previously downloaded content on different devices simultaneously, but won’t be able to stream live.

Are there any changes to pricing?

No changes to subscription pricing are expected.

Will this impact Showmax subscribers?

No. This change only applies to streaming DStv.

By Luis Monzon

