Egyptian Fintech Startup Offers Online Payment Platform for Students

Local fintech startups Klickit (previously known in the market as Q-Less) and Paymob are officially enabling digital payments for educational entities affiliated with global advisory and educational management firm GEMS Education.

This agreement will allow parents of students in GEMS schools across Egypt to make tuition payments online for over 6,000 students. The model is expected to be rolled out to more countries in the future.

The GEMS network includes more than 250 schools in 13 countries, of which four are in Egypt, namely The British School Al-Rehab, Madinaty Language School, Madinaty Integrated Language Schools (MILS) and The British International School Madinaty.

“Our partnership with Klickit is driving our digital transformation goals forward. Through offering online payments, we are working towards achieving multiple objectives, including the government’s financial inclusion initiative thanks to Klickit educating our stakeholders – students, parents and staff – on how to use digital products. Klickit has helped us ensure our parents’ and students’ safety during the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEO of GEMS Education, Ahmed Wahby.





Klickit joined forces with Paymob in 2017 with the aim of supporting the digital transformation in the education sector, whereas Klickit offers a payment management system and Paymob is the payment service provider.

“The fintech market has so far not been able to integrate the education sector due to the lack of proper IT infrastructure, which is something Klickit has been tailoring solutions for since its inception,” says Cofounder and CEO of Klickit, Saeed Talaat. “Accordingly, Klickit and Paymob can now implement the solution across the whole sector.”

