OADC is a Proud Sponsor of Digital Finance Africa 2024

With the Digital Finance Africa 2024 conference a few days away, IT News Africa is excited to announce one of its sponsors: OADC Open Access Data Centres, which is participating as a cocktail sponsor in this prestigious annual event scheduled for Thursday 4th of July 2024 at The Maslow, Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) was established in 2018 with developmental support and funding from the IFC and Proparco for Africa. It is currently partially owned by 10 major African telecom operators, African Capital Alliance (ACA), and the IFC.

Converged open-access digital infrastructure for Africa OADC CEO, Chris Wood, says, “We are driving Africa’s digital transformation and creating an environment in which all Africans can take advantage of world-class technology developments to build better lives, better businesses and a better world.” Innovative Never afraid of disrupting the status quo and operating in new and original ways to support clients’ business decision making and help them develop and expand their businesses across the continent. Leading Edge At the forefront of investing in new technologies and methodologies to help clients grow their businesses. Client Centric Putting clients’ interests at the heart of the way they operate and the way they think. Tailored Offerings Understanding that clients are all individuals and that finding bespoke solutions for each client in delivering their goal of building long-term relationships. That is why they always refer to clients and not customers. Continual Investment A policy of maintaining a programme of investing in their infrastructure, their people and in Africa. Pan-African Committed to Africa, with unique local skills and knowledge of how to expand business across the continent. Group Key Milestones WIOCC and OADC lands 2Africa cable in Amanzimtoti in Durban, South Africa.

About Digital Finance Africa 2024

The 4th Digital Finance Africa conference is an essential gathering for leaders and innovators in the African financial sector. This day-long event promises to address critical challenges and explore exciting opportunities within banking and FinTech across the continent. By focusing on practical solutions and strategic insights, Digital Finance Africa aims to spearhead advancements in financial technology and drive economic growth in the region.

To be part of this transformative event, you can register here.

Additionally, IT companies with solutions for banking and FinTech companies looking to showcase their innovations can seize this opportunity by becoming sponsors. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, click here to download the sponsorship brochure.

