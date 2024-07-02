LogRhythm Empowers Ai-ready Organizations

LogRhythm, the company that helps security teams prevent breaches by transforming disconnected data and signals into reliable insights, announced its 9th consecutive quarterly release today. In the AI-ready landscape, LogRhythm empowers security teams with the most trustworthy data in the security industry to augment the effectiveness of AI tools defending organizations against cyberthreats. Alongside streamlined data retention this quarter, LogRhythm’s improvements increase analyst efficiency and streamline compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Ai driven security strategies

CEO of LogRhythm, Chris O’Malley, says “At LogRhythm, our relentless focus on customer satisfaction drives us to continuously innovate and deliver solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs. Our 9th consecutive quarterly release reinforces our commitment to delivering powerful, intuitive tools that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams worldwide. We are proud to provide our customers with the cleanest, most reliable data possible to empower them to move into AI-driven security strategies with confidence.”

AI models operate based on the quality of the data they receive. Today, many vendors emphasize leveraging AI but overlook a crucial aspect of AI effectiveness: data quality. Staying ahead of threats isn’t just about advanced technology; it’s about having reliable data.

Structured, searchable datasets

This quarter, LogRhythm highlights its cutting-edge Machine Data Intelligence (MDI) Fabric for AI-ready Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The MDI Fabric collects and organizes diverse, disparate log sources, parsing them into structured, searchable datasets. For over 20 years, LogRhythm’s MDI Fabric has undergone rigorous fine-tuning and continuous improvement to ensure unmatched accuracy and reliability of ingested data. This battle-tested data powers precise search, analytics, and investigation capabilities, providing analysts with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy in managing security data. This enables them to focus on critical tasks.

CISO for LogRhythm, Andrew Hollister, says “Our latest enhancements are designed to drive analyst efficiency and augment the capabilities of security teams. By simplifying tasks like compliance reporting and enabling more precise investigations, we’re empowering security teams to adapt to changing threats and requirements while maintaining peak operational effectiveness in the modern era of AI-adoption.”

Elevate Security Team Efficiency and Simplify Compliance Reporting with LogRhythm Axon

Streaming of logs to AWS S3 storage provides a cost-effective and easy way to retain data in a searchable format for business requirements such as compliance audits, long-term forensic search, leveraging a “bring your own storage” approach for cloud storage of logs.

Out-of-the-box compliance frameworks for NIST SP 800-171 and NIST CSF 2.0 enable analysts to easily generate evidence quickly and accurately.

New user and host analysis in search and case management allows in-depth drilldowns in a single screen investigation workflow to continually investigate an entity without losing the context of the original query.

Advanced real-time correlation allows complex, multi-layer analytics rules to be created for key use cases such as temporary account usage and lateral movement with account sweep.

Accelerate Log Data Integration and Analysis with New LogRhythm SIEM Capabilities

LogRhythm’s new Open Collection Architecture enables customers to instantly send JSON data to the SIEM through third-party sources that leverage Lumberjack.

The new web-based JSON normalization creation wizard assists in normalizing JSON log messages, simplifying customizations for all users.

Enhanced over 70 supported log sources to improve parsing for better correlation and analysis.

CISO and Vice President of Information Security, Extreme Networks, Phil Swain, says “Our partnership with LogRhythm has been instrumental in staying ahead of the curve in today’s threat landscape. As a leading network solutions provider, we know firsthand that all technology strategies, including using AI and ensuring a secure network perimeter, rely on having accurate data. The regular quarterly updates from LogRhythm mean that we always have access to the latest innovations and updates to not only maintain but also improve our security posture.”

CISSP, CISO at NDM Technologies, Dallas Hammer, says “The JSON Policy Builder and Lumberjack JSON Listener allow us to collect and normalize emerging log sources much faster and easier than we could before, giving NDM’s SOC more time to focus on detection rather than collection.”