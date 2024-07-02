Cyberattacks Risks on Third Parties: SA Financial Services

Executive Risk Consultant at ESCROWSURE, Anthony Watson, says, “These forecasts highlight how cybercrime has rapidly become ‘Big Business’ across the world. Today’s threat actors are not just scammers trying their luck but include highly organised cybercrime syndicates, well-funded state-sponsored cybergangs and leading-edge bands of advanced hacktivists.”
“Financial institutions are of course, amongst the top targets for threat actors, and we’ve recently had Manoj Puri, ABSA Chief Information Security Officer reveal in the media that the bank has experienced a 400% increase in cyberattacks over the two years that he has been in the role with millions of attacks taking place every month. It’s not just the intensification in number of cyberattacks that’s a challenge, digitisation has swiftly expanded the attack surfaces of both corporate and government institutions. These digital territories that must be safeguarded now include all the attack surfaces of their third-party suppliers, and in turn, those of their 4th party suppliers. Establishing adequate defences and responding to ever-evolving threats has never been so complex and gruelling, and so critical to business continuity.”
Objectives for threat actors