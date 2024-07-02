Cyberattacks Risks on Third Parties: SA Financial Services

How can companies improve safeguarding third-party software?

Boyes says, “A good start is having your Inventory Mapped. This can mean defining a data flow and understanding how information moves across the organisation, and all relevant dependencies. We are also seeing an increase in performing third-party risk assessments specific to your interactions. This is a good way to check make sure that some level of industry best practice is followed. In line with this, many organisations themselves lean into compliance standards such as ISO 27001 and frameworks such as CIS and NIST amongst others. You also need to ensure you have the right contracts in place and that there is a level of vulnerability management involved to perform automated scanning. Tying this in with patch management will assist in rolling out updates promptly to third-party components. The biggest thing is performing an assessment to identify what you have and what level of mitigation you need. The old saying, “you can’t manage what you don’t know” is very applicable here.”

Risk mitigation concerning vulnerabilities in third-party software has brought software escrow into focus. This internationally accepted best practice helps manage risks associated with relying on third-party software providers. It entails a customized legal agreement aimed at safeguarding source code. In the event of specific trigger events—such as cyberattacks compromising access to and the integrity of the source code—the escrow ensures the code’s availability to the user, ensuring business continuity.

“While software escrow obviously cannot prevent a cyberattack on a third-party software supplier, it does provide corporate and government entities with a vital failsafe in the event of source code being encrypted or tampered with during a cyberattack. Software suppliers, which include FinTech start-ups, allocate a cyber budget that cannot compare to the big corporates they do business with. It’s inevitable that their resources to protect their attack surfaces are going to be less than those of any major bank or insurance company. Therefore, building an affordable solution such as software escrow into their offering is going to help them better meet their clients’ cybersecurity and business continuity requirements.” concludes Watson

Source: ESCROWSURE