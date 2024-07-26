Mobile Game Publisher Debuts New ‘Athletics Rush’ Game

The mobile game publisher, TapNation is excited to announce that for the July 22 launch of Athletics Rush, it will be utilizing the Tezos blockchain. Players all across the world will receive an improved and gratifying gaming experience because of its utilization of the potent and cutting-edge Tezos blockchain.

According to recent market research, the Web3 gaming sector is projected to grow significantly, reaching a value of US$ 133,228.2 million by 2033, driven by decentralization and enhanced security. This growth trajectory highlights the increasing appeal of games that integrate blockchain technology, offering players tangible benefits and deeper interaction with in-game assets.

Athletics Rush enables users to immerse themselves in an amazing mobile gaming athletic runner where they may jump, run, and throw their way through many obstacles, travel across nations, and compete on worldwide leaderboards. The game’s key features include various game modes for mastering athletic talents, opportunities to improve abilities and acquire medals, and the possibility to explore other sports communities and their distinct cultures. Players can also compete globally, climb leaderboards, and win exclusive rewards like trips and high-performance sporting gear.

“With Athletics Rush, our goal was to create a fun and satisfying experience seamlessly incorporating Web3 elements. By building on Tezos, we can enhance player retention and provide rewarding experiences without disrupting the core gameplay,” said Philippe Lenormand, Head of Web3 at TapNation.

About Tezos

With its reputation for security and scalability, Tezos has emerged as a prominent blockchain in the gaming industry. Tezos has experienced a notable surge in activity with the launch of its gaming vertical in late 2022, with a notable 500% increase in monthly active users in the first quarter of 2024. This remarkable expansion is a testament to the platform’s capacity to provide unique and captivating gaming experiences.

Jeremy Foo, Global Head of Gaming at TZ APAC, said, “Tezos offers a secure and sustainable blockchain platform that aligns perfectly with the vision for Athletics Rush. We’re happy to introduce blockchain technology to enhance the user experience without compromising the fun and engaging nature of the game.”

Athletics Rush seamlessly integrates Web3 components, providing a fluid and exciting user experience without being intrusive. The game targets a broad audience, including gamers who enjoy engaging gameplay, sports fans, and anyone interested in both.

Tezos has positioned itself as a prominent participant in the Web3 gaming industry through strategic partnerships and collaborations that promote the expansion of blockchain gaming. The platform’s capacity to attract an increasing number of active players and developers demonstrates its potential to shape the future of gaming.