Sam Altman Announces SearchGPT: New Era in AI-Powered Search

On July 25, 2024, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, tweeted about the introduction of SearchGPT. This game-changing AI-powered search engine seeks to transform online information access by combining advanced AI capabilities with real-time web data.

Altman highlighted his idea for SearchGPT in a tweet about OpenAI’s commitment to continuous improvement and user-centric innovation.

we think there is room to make search much better than it is today. we are launching a new prototype called SearchGPT: https://t.co/A28Y03X1So we will learn from the prototype, make it better, and then integrate the tech into ChatGPT to make it real-time and maximally helpful. — Sam Altman (@sama) July 25, 2024

What is SearchGPT?

According to OpenAI, SearchGPT is a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of AI models with information from the web to give fast and timely answers from clear and relevant sources.

SearchGPT is intended to provide answers directly, using a conversational approach that allows users to ask follow-up questions and build on previous queries by quickly and directly responding to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while providing clear links to relevant resources.

Altman further stated that the current prototype is only the beginning. OpenAI intends to collect user feedback and continually improve SearchGPT before completely integrating it into ChatGPT. They stated, ”We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.”

This connection will expand ChatGPT’s capabilities, making it a more effective tool for real-time information retrieval.

The introduction of SearchGPT is expected to put major search engines like Google under pressure. OpenAI wants to revolutionize the search market by providing a more dynamic and interactive search experience.