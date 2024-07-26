AI-Driven Solution to Growing Cyber Threats

In response to the escalating cybersecurity threats facing enterprises worldwide, Westcon-Comstor, a global distributor of security and cloud solutions, has unveiled the Check Point Infinity AI Platform as a key tool in combating these advanced threats.

This AI-powered, cloud-delivered platform is designed to provide comprehensive, integrated, and collaborative security across diverse IT environments—including data centers, networks, cloud services, branch offices, and remote user operations. By harnessing artificial intelligence, the platform ensures that reseller partners and their end-user customers can effectively counter even the most sophisticated cyber-attacks.

The Check Point Infinity AI Platform is not only technologically advanced but also highly esteemed in the industry. It has received notable accolades, being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023, and recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls. These honors highlight the platform’s effectiveness in providing top-tier security and underscore its strong industry reputation and credibility. By leveraging this platform, Westcon-Comstor ensures that its reseller partners and their end-user customers are protected by one of the most respected and comprehensive security solutions available today.

Channel Manager for Check Point at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, Aveshan Aiyer, says “The Check Point Infinity Platform represents the pinnacle of cybersecurity innovation. By leveraging AI and cloud technologies, we are giving our partners’ customers a tool that ensure that they are not just responding to threats – but anticipating and neutralising them before they can impact their partners’ operations.”

Key Features of the Check Point Infinity AI Platform:

Comprehensive Threat Prevention: Utilises over fifty AI engines to deliver real-time, industry-leading threat prevention across all attack vectors, including networks, users, email, and IoT. The platform prevents more than 3 billion attacks annually, achieving an industry-best 99.8% block rate.

Consolidated Security Operations: Offers unified security management that enhances efficiency and ensures complete threat prevention, helping to seal security gaps and enable automatic, immediate threat intelligence sharing across all security environments.

Collaborative Security Response: Features AI-powered security engines that can be applied to any attack vector, with shared real-time threat intelligence, anomaly detection through ThreatCloud AI, and automated threat response with XDR and Playblocks. The platform also supports API-based third-party integration for broader security ecosystem connectivity.

The Check Point Infinity Platform revolutionizes enterprise IT security with its AI-driven capabilities, offering unparalleled protection and operational efficiency. It delivers precise prevention against sophisticated threats, such as zero-day malware and phishing, ensuring the highest levels of security for enterprise environments. This advanced threat prevention is achieved through a network of over fifty AI engines that work together to stop attacks before they can inflict harm, maintaining an industry-leading 99.8% block rate.

Beyond enhanced security, the Infinity Platform simplifies the complex landscape of cybersecurity operations. By consolidating various security functions into a single unified framework, it significantly reduces IT complexity and operational overhead. This streamlined approach leads to increased operational efficiency and substantial reductions in infrastructure costs.

Furthermore, the Infinity Platform Agreement introduces a predictable business model that enhances cost savings. Enterprises can lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) by achieving 50% higher operational efficiency and 20% lower hardware costs. These benefits make the Infinity Platform a comprehensive solution for protecting, managing, and optimizing enterprise security in today’s digital era.

“Our collaboration with Check Point enables our reseller partners to deliver top-tier, AI-powered security solutions to their customers. This platform’s comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative approach to security ensures that every threat is managed with precision and efficiency.” concludes Aiyer