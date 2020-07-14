Vuma Expands ‘Free Fibre to Schools’ Programme in South Africa

Vuma has officially launched its Fibre to Schools programme in Limpopo, South Africa. As part of the initiative, primary and high schools located along Vuma’s existing fibre deployment route in Polokwane are provided with a free 1Gbps fibre line.

Laerskool Pietersburg-Oos in Bendor has already benefited from the initiative, along with Adsum Academy, which received its fibre installations and connection with Capricom. Vuma says that it plans to connect more schools in the coming months.

The launch follows the recent arrival of Vuma fibre-to-the-home services in Polokwane, with fibre connections already active in Bendor, Welgelegen, Fauna Park, Flora Park, Sterpark and Annadale with more areas to be added soon.

“Fast fibre Internet is the key to ensuring uninterrupted, efficient e-learning experiences, and although fibre is still in relatively early stages of adoption in South Africa, the country is incredibly fortunate for the strides that were made in fibre technology over the last decade,” says Dietlof Mare, CEO of Vuma.





Having piloted the Fibre to Schools programme with Greenside High, Hoërskool Linden and Parkhurst Primary School in 2016 Vuma – in partnership with Internet service providers in its network – have since connected over 380 schools across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town and Durban, providing over 290 000 young minds with free fibre Internet.

With a superfast, reliable fibre connection, schools are able to equip classrooms with smart devices and interactive platforms, ensuring learners have access to crucial e-learning opportunities and a wealth of information online without interruption and low connections.

Learners are able to work efficiently and easily, access a wealth of information at their fingertips, as well as take an interest in tech-related subjects and disciplines, which are vital for the future of the SA economy.

For schools to qualify as beneficiaries of this initiative, the school must be a primary or high school registered with the Department of Basic Education or the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).