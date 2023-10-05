Pick n Pay asap! Unveils a New Era of Shopping Convenience

Pick n Pay asap! has relaunched its rapidly growing on-demand delivery app, offering customers unlimited free delivery throughout October.

The app has experienced remarkable growth in 2023, and these upgrades aim to provide a smoother, faster, and more convenient online shopping experience with 60-minute grocery delivery.

The revamped asap! app features an impressive array of over 25,000 easily searchable products, thanks to groundbreaking AI search technology. It also includes product alternatives, pre-selected in case of “out-of-stock” items. Customers will continue to benefit from in-store pricing, the best deals, Smart Shopper promotions, and points, as well as Vitality HealthyFood benefits.

The standout enhancement is the Smart AI-assisted search, allowing customers to find products instantly, even with typographical errors. This advanced AI search adapts to customers’ shopping patterns, providing highly relevant and personalized results. It also suggests personalized alternatives, saving preferences for future shopping trips.

Beyond app features, Pick n Pay is investing heavily in its ASAP! Fresh Crew of personal shoppers, who pack groceries with the same care as customers themselves. Training investments have significantly improved picking and delivery times, resulting in a speedy, enjoyable, and consistent customer experience.

Vincent Viviers, Retail Executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, believes the relaunched ASAP! app represents a significant leap forward for their on-demand service. It offers customers an appealing and fresh shopping experience, improving speed, product availability, and delivery. The app’s enhanced functionality simplifies product selection and ordering, while the dedicated asap! Fresh Crew ensures the delivery of the freshest groceries, promptly and conveniently.

These app enhancements also extend to the service provided to Mr D’s customers, who can now enjoy the convenience of having their favorite Pick n Pay groceries delivered directly to their doorstep.