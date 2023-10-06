Africa Awards Recognize Outstanding Women in Tech

Absa and Women in Tech (WiT) proudly hosted the second edition of the Women in Tech Africa Awards on October 5, 2023, at Cape Town’s elegant Mount Nelson Hotel.

This prestigious event celebrated outstanding individuals from across the African continent who have made remarkable contributions to the technology industry. Award categories ranged from Women in Tech Start-Up and Aspiring Teen to Most Disruptive, Global Leadership, and the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award.

Among the notable recognitions, Absa’s own Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy, Governance, and Reporting at Absa, was honored with the Best Ally Award, underscoring Absa’s steadfast commitment to promoting gender diversity in the technology sector.

The event was a platform to acknowledge and honor the following remarkable award recipients for their exceptional contributions to the technology industry:

Aspiring Teen Award

– Masego and Matlhogonolo Mphahlele

– Ennovators of The Digital X-Ray glasses

Arts Award

– Leora Hessen: Co-Founder of NFTY – Art

Most Impactful Initiative Award

– Africa Teen Geeks

Most Disruptive Award

– Naadiya Moosajee: Co-Founder and Chief Innovator at Womhub

Women in Web3 Award

– Bernice Omiunu: Founder of Women in Blockchain Africa

Women in Tech Start-Up Award

– Thato Mabudusha: Co-Founder & CEO at Zoie Health

Priya Thakoor, Group SVP Digital & Product at Airtel Africa, received the Global Leadership Award for her transformative impact in technology.

The second award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, was bestowed upon Mamokgethi Phakeng from the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa. This award recognizes a woman who has dedicated her career to the technology industry, consistently advancing its progress and leaving a lasting legacy.

One of the significant benefits of the WiT Africa Awards is the international recognition it offers. These exceptional winners will be nominated for the prestigious WiT Global Awards, scheduled to be held in Dubai on November 16, 2023, further solidifying their global acclaim.

Tamu Dutuma expressed the importance of awards in acknowledging and validating the hard work and achievements of individuals. He stated, “Recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women in tech not only establishes role models but also showcases what can be achieved. It serves as an inspiration for the upcoming generation of female leaders and, hopefully, will encourage more women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields. We congratulate all the winners for reaching this significant milestone and for their exceptional contributions to the technology industry.”

Melissa Slaymaker, Regional Director – Africa at Women in Tech, stressed the significance of the partnership between WiT and Absa. She commented, “We are deeply committed to fostering a more inclusive technology ecosystem. The awards are significant as they acknowledge and honor women and male allies who are driving innovation, shattering glass ceilings, and shaping the future of technology.”

The collaboration between Absa and WiT extends beyond award ceremonies, focusing on empowering women in their professional journeys by providing essential resources such as networking events and global mentorship opportunities. It also aims to assist young women and girls in underprivileged communities in pursuing careers in technology by offering access to skills development and technology resources.

“By providing platforms for recognition and more opportunities for learning and skills development, we aim to elevate more women and create a more inclusive technology industry,” concluded Dutuma.