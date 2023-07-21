Boosting Digital Health: Five35 Ventures Partners with Zuri Health

Five35 Ventures, an early-stage VC firm investing in female-focused startups, announces its strategic investment in Zuri Health, a groundbreaking digital health platform.

This investment propels both companies’ commitment to revolutionizing healthcare. Zuri Health offers accessible and personalized healthcare solutions through innovative technology and expert guidance.

Five35 Ventures’ confidence in Zuri Health’s vision fuels the platform’s growth and global impact. Co-Founder Titilola Olaolu-Hassan expresses excitement for the partnership, “We are thrilled to have the support of Five35 Ventures in our journey to transform healthcare. This investment will enable us to scale our platform and bring our innovative health services to more people in need. With the backing of Five35 Ventures, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize how healthcare is accessed and experienced worldwide.”

Founding Partner Hema Vallabh looks forward to democratizing healthcare through digital innovation and reshaping healthcare delivery with Zuri Health’s expertise.

With Five35 Ventures’ support, Zuri Health is set to make significant strides in the digital health landscape, improving healthcare outcomes.