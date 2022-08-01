Huawei nova Y70 Now Available in SA Stores: Pricing + Free Headphones

Chinese electronics mega-power Huawei has announced today that its affordable, entry-level smartphone, the Huawei nova Y70 is now available in South Africa.

The company says that the device is its latest entry-level offering with the longest battery life in the series. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery and 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge functionality.

Here’s the Specs:

Battery

The HUAWEI nova Y70 ships with a 6000mAh battery that can reportedly power the phone for 3 days on a single full charge

Moreover, the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge allows for fast and reliable charging. Huawei says that, as a result, you can get three hours of continuous video playback on a ten-minute charge.

Display

The phone comes with a 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, with a high screen to body ratio of 90.26%.

Camera

The AI Triple Camera on the phone is equipped with a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.

The 48MP Main Camera brings in more light when taking pictures, which results in better quality photos.

The 2 MP Depth Camera helps create a bokeh effect, which blurs the background to keep the focus on the subject of the photo. Photos can also be edited using Huawei’s self-developed AI Beauty algorithm, which applies “a natural beautifying effect” to your selfies.

The algorithm tailors the 3D beautification effect according to your age and gender, according to Huawei. It also helps improve the quality of the photo by sharpening the image and reducing digital noise.

Pricing and Availability:

The Huawei nova Y70 is available now in South Africa on the Huawei online store for R3,999.

Shoppers who purchase the phone from the online store will receive a HUAWEI Bluetooth headset valued at R699 each, from 1 August to 31 October 2022. Limited stock is available.

