How to Build Customer Engagement Success in B2B with Salesforce

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how customers engage with businesses forever. The entire customer relationship is moving online, driving businesses to re-imagine how they build trusted relationships and loyalty with customers old and new through 1:1 and 1:many interactions across all digital channels.

Join IT News Africa and Salesforce for the Building Customer Engagement Success in B2B Commerce with Salesforce Webinar on 24 August 2021. Attendees will be able to examine the main trends and challenges B2B businesses are experiencing currently, discuss how the Salesforce Customer 360 platform is perfectly suited to address these challenges, and in an interview with Distell, discover how they’re using Salesforce technology to drive increased revenue growth.

This Webinar is for You if:

Your organisation services B2B customers and your sales/service teams spend significant time on routine tasks such as accepting orders and providing order information through emails and other channels.

Your customers are demanding seamless service options and interactions with the sales/service team as a trusted partner to anticipate needs.

You want to learn about the leading commerce platform that B2B decision-makers see as value adds for their customer.

You are in the B2B space and looking for a top-shelf B2B commerce solution.

Who You’ll Hear From:

Dermot Colley, Commercial Account Executive at Salesforce

David Hewitt, Mid-Market Account Executive South Africa at Salesforce

Yann Assouline, B2B Commerce Executive for Israel, Africa and Mediterranean Salesforce

By Staff Writer.