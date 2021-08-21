Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

At the top of the week, our readers were drawn to flying taxis being launched in Kenya through a partnership between the country’s airline and a Brazilian company that manufacturers flying unmanned vehicles.

This week we also took a look at the top mobile internet operators in South Africa and how they ranked, as well as a Checkers store that doesn’t require any cashiers and runs completely in AI-enabled cameras.

Finally, how smartphones are being used to test for malaria in Uganda.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. How Smartphones Are Being Used to Test for Malaria in Uganda

The University of Glasgow has been working with the Vector Control Division of the Uganda Ministry of Health – collaborating for several years on new ways to control malaria in the country.

Together, the two institutions have reported that some advancements have been made towards delivering new devices which empower people with basic medical knowledge to administer malaria tests in the field.

Their new smartphone-based diagnostics test analyse and record data in a secure fashion. Ultimately, the hope of the researchers is to give people in areas affected by malaria, no matter how remote, access to effective, easy-to-administer, secure tests.

3. Checkers SA Reveals No-Till Shop Running on AI and Machine Vision

South African retail mainstay Shoprite has revealed that it is testing an automated Checkers concept store that features no cashiers and no till points – effectively “a check-out less store.”

The concept store is being called ‘Checkers Rush’, which is billed as a “no queues, no checkout, no waiting” shop for groceries and leverages artificial intelligence-enabled cameras and machine vision to detect what shoppers purchase and then charge them. No cashiers are required.

2. 4 Fastest Mobile Internet Operators in South Africa Ranked

Internet and connectivity speed tester Ookla last month released its market analysis for South Africa, ranking the country’s fastest mobile internet operators.

Read on to discover which operator offers the fastest mobile internet, and which offers the slowest.

1. Kenya Airways Signs Deal to Launch Flying Taxis in Nairobi

Kenya Airways has signed an agreement with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to launch flying taxis in the capital city of Nairobi in a move aimed at spearheading this transport innovation in the market, and in Africa.

The vehicles are expected to cut travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi’s city centre down to just six minutes.

By Luis Monzon

