OnlyFans Bans Adult Content Amidst Pressure from Banks

OnlyFans, a site where users pay to access videos and pictures from celebrities and other content creators, has announced that it will soon ban adult content from its platform from October.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” the company said in a statement.

CNN reports that the platform is making changes to its content because it has been receiving requests from “banking partners and payout providers.”

This move represents a major shift for the platform that has become a massive space for adult content creators.

Like many other social platforms, OnlyFans allows its creators to either offer content for free, or place content like live streams, videos, pictures and even chat interaction behind paid subscriptions. Content creators on the platform can also earn revenue through tips or paid messages.

OnlyFans has, since its launch in 2016, garnered over 130-million users. The platform pays out more than $5-billion to its more than 1.5-million creators each year. According to CNN, actress Bella Thorne made $1-million through her OnlyFans account in 2020.

The company usually markets itself as a space where photographers, musicians, make-up artists, actors and other creators can earn either a part-time or full-time income. However, it has become best known as a haven for sex workers wanting to either promote or sell access to adult content.

OnlyFans says that it would still allow its creators to post nudity “as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.”

The platform is outright banning “the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct.”

The company’s use policy also prohibits violence, rape and lack of consent, amongst other content. It also bans the depiction or the promotion of “escort services, sex trafficking or prostitution.”

OnlyFans said it would “be sharing more details in the coming days.”

The decision has been met with criticism online, with some comparing it to blogging site Tumblr’s similar move to ban adult content in 2018. Tumblr faced a slight decrease in viewership since its ban, according to The Atlantic, which wrote that from 2018 to 2019, the average number of unique monthly visitors to Tumblr’s website decreased by 21.2%.