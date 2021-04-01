Telkom South Africa Awarded Mobile Communication Services Contract by National Treasury

Telkom has been appointed as one of the official service providers, under the RT15-2021 Transversal contract, to provide government institutions with Mobile Communication Services for the period commencing 1 April 2021 and ending 31 March 2026.

The Transversal Contract RT15-2021 is a 5-year tender that offers the successful mobile service providers the opportunity to service the South African government with all its mobile and enterprise solutions including hardware and software as well as accessories.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be selected as a worthy partner by the National Treasury to back our country by being its enabler in excellent and secure communications and empower the National Treasury in fulfilling its social and economic duties efficiently; all the while also contributing to the same goal as a business,” says Telkom Consumer CEO, Serame Taukobong.

“This contract strengthens our long-standing relationship with government to respond to the needs of South Africa towards a digital economy. Our response to COVID-19 to enhance digital delivery of education, zero-rating of education sites and developing a track and trace platform for frontline workers are some of the examples of our commitment to work with government.”

The opening up of the Transversal contract is expected to set the tone for fair competition and gives all providers in the mobile and broadband market the opportunity to compete.

“The inclusion of Telkom Mobile is particularly a big deal to us because it gives us the opportunity to offer our competitive propositions to government which South Africans have been enjoying for the last ten years”, concludes Taukobong.

Edited by Jenna Delport