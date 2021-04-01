Huawei Mate40 Pro Officially Launches in South Africa

Huawei’s newest flagship smartphone – the Mate40 Pro – is officially available in South Africa. The device incorporates Kirin 9000, the world’s first 5nm 5G SoC; Ultra Vision Cine Camera technology and user-friendly AI.

The Mate40 Pro comes with the Huawei 88° Horizon Display, an ultra-curved display featuring an 88-degree arc. The practically invisible edges allow for a wider perspective that lends itself to a more immersive visual experience. The streamlined display fills the frontal view of the device, and extends beyond the edges, sitting flush with the mid-frame to produce a more comfortable hold.

The smartphone sports the highly advanced 5nm Kirin 9000 flagship SoC, which packs more than 15.3 billion transistors. The cutting edge 5nm Kirin 9000 is manufactured with one of the industry’s leading semiconductor process nodes. Huawei has also embedded the 5G modem into the SoC to form an integrated solution.

The Huawei Mate 40Pro has a revolutionary camera system, enabling users to easily capture their best moments in photos or videos anytime and anywhere, in true all-scenario style.

This smartphone’s 50 MP Super Sensing Wide Camera features an industry-leading 1/1.28-inch sensor and a Huawei-exclusive RYYB colour filter array (CFA), supporting Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus. The eight-channel multi-spectrum Colour Temperature Sensor augments the main camera to further enhance picture quality.

It also features a 20MP ultra-wide camera for a superbly wide field of view. In addition, this highly versatile camera features algorithms that enhance picture quality and correct distortion. A wide field of view is well suited for taking photos in narrow areas and group shots, as it allows more content to be packed into the frame.

The Huawei Mate40 Pro’s battery has a capacity of 4400mAh (typical value) and, by integrating the modem into the Kirin 9000 SoC, the smartphone is more battery efficient and delivers better connectivity than its counterparts with discrete modems.

The smartphone is equipped with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for a smarter, richer, more convenient and secure smartphone experience. It is also preinstalled with Huawei AppGallery and the Petal Search widget, which acts as a gateway to over a million local apps. You can install local apps like Capitec, FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Showmax, Bolt, Takealot, Superbalist, Zando, News24 and many more.

It is available in Black or Mystic Silver for R19,999.

Edited by Jenna Delport