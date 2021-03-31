South African National Treasury Awards Vodacom New Mobile Services Contract

The South African National Treasury has awarded Vodacom with a new mobile communication services contract.

“Truly, we are excited to continue our partnership with government for another five years and we will deliver to accelerate its digitalisation programme through the new RT15-2021 transversal contract,” says Chief Officer for Vodacom Business, William Mzimba.

“Through the previous contract, we successfully delivered significant financial benefits in costs savings, expedited and streamlined procurement of services and ushered unprecedented digitalisation of government departments, agencies, State-Owned Entities and municipalities”

The RT15 served as a platform for Vodacom Business to support government and amplify their productivity while increasing efficiency. To achieve the expected results, Vodacom Business provided IT and business solutions and increased the number of mobile lines available to them.

Mzimba goes on to says that, in particular, its partnership with government resulted in the improved delivery of education using digital technologies during COVID-19 lockdowns, enhanced citizen engagement and revenue assurance in municipalities through smart metering technologies and IoT (internet of things) solutions for smart asset management and fleet management.

“Our solutions demonstrated that mobile applications are core to the acceleration of Government to Citizen (G2C) digital service delivery. We are excited to once again have the opportunity to do more together with government.”

“Throughout the duration of the RT15 contract, we have demonstrated the value and effectiveness of smart technologies within several different government departments, SOEs and government agencies.”

“We partnered successfully to address multiple challenges government had previously encountered. These digital solutions contributed to inclusive growth, enhanced education and good governance within South Africa, by not only improving efficiency, but also doing it in the most cost-effective way.”

Mzimba adds, “we would like to thank all those that participated in RT15 over the past four years and look forward to your continued confidence in Vodacom to partner with you again for the next coming five years. Our gratitude goes to the National Treasury team that partnered with Vodacom to deliver on the objectives of the RT15 contract. We’re ready to go even further together in the next five years.”

Edited by Jenna Delport