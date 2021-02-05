MediaTek Helio G95 to Power Gaming Devices in South Africa

MediaTek has launched its gaming chip, the Helio G95, in South Africa. Enhanced with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, the G-series chip features multi-camera support, unrivalled connectivity, and AI Super-Resolution for video streams.

The MediaTek Helio G95 is expected to offer gaming enthusiasts faster performance and high-end features like advanced multi-camera photography – up to four cameras with an integrated AI processing unit (APU).

The chip is also equipped with an ultra-low-power, HDR10 standard display, which can be enhanced to approach HDR10+ quality in real-time.

“South Africa is our top Smartphone market in Africa with annual shipments expected to grow towards 15 million in contrast to some decline globally. We have been actively enabling Africa with our innovative chips with the aim of facilitating transformative technology in the region and will continue to do so” says Rami Osman, Director at MediaTek MEA.

“MediaTek’s Helio G-Series is the latest generation in our Helio family of Chipsets for Smartphones that will continue our commitment to 4G connectivity and the adoption thereof. MediaTek is collaborating with OEM and Telco partners across Sub-Saharan Africa to offer mainstream and premium Gaming Smartphones with the latest technologies to consumers and promote digital inclusion across the region.”

Moreover, MediaTek is currently collaborating with MTN & Vodacom South Africa who have plans to accelerate the deployment of their 5G Networks. In parallel to 5G Network deployment and testing, the chip company says that it will need to make the terminals ready by bringing Dimensity 5G series for premium and flagship Smartphones and 5G modems.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter