Microsoft Introduces New Employee Experience Platform

Microsoft has launched Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform which aims to bring tools for employee engagement.

According to the company, Viva has been designed to help employees learn, grow and thrive with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” says Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

“Every organisation will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams.”

Microsoft Viva builds on the power of Teams and Microsoft 365 to unify the employee experience across four systems and tools:

Viva Connections provides a personalized gateway to the user’s digital workplace Viva Insights gives individuals, managers and leaders personalized and actionable insights that help everyone in an organisation thrive. Viva Learning makes training and professional development opportunities more discoverable and accessible in the flow of work. Viva Topics delivers a knowledge discovery experience that helps people connect to information and experts across the company.

“Microsoft Viva is a groundbreaking Employee Experience Platform, ushering in a new enterprise software category that focuses entirely on the daily needs of employees at work,” says Josh Bersin, expert on employee experience technology.

“Viva will enable companies to integrate their fragmented workplace tools and provide them in the flow of work.”

