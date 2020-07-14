vivo V19 Smartphone Officially Available in Kenya

vivo has announced that its V19 smartphone would be officially available in Kenya – after initially launching the device in June and then pushing back the release.

The V19 – vivo’s first-ever Dual Punch Hole Camera phone – will retail for Kshs 40,999 and come in either Gleam Black or Sleek Silver.

“Having the device available in the market will now have Kenyans access our products at their convenience, which is in line with our vision of providing every Kenyan with affordable yet sophisticated devices with a great experience,” says CEO of vivo Kenya, Arthur Xian.

The vivo V19 comes with an Ultra O Screen design with an in-display fingerprint sensor under the AMOLED screen of the phone. It sports a dual front camera which comprises of a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super wide-angle while the Quad Camera at the rear is made up of a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera.





The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor, is equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 4500mAh battery capacity which comes with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology – which enables a 0 to 54 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

vivo believes that it has comfortably positioned itself as a force to be reckoned with, not just in terms of brand penetration and market sustenance in Kenya, but also in terms of its quality, use of high-end tech, the input of advanced features, and some of the most innovative designs in the mobile phone industry globally.

Edited by Jenna Delport