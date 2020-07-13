WFH Just Got Easier with Dell and DCC

The ability to work from home (WFH) or remotely has become a major prerequisite when choosing technology in these unprecedented times. More than ever, technology must offer the innovation, functionality and unique features required to optimise productivity in non-traditional working environments.

To this end, Dell now offers a complete ecosystem of products that holistically and seamlessly work together to maximise WFH and remote productivity. Whether it’s a laptop, monitor, power bank, headset or docking station – Dell and official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) have got you covered.

Dell Latitude – a talented and productive family





Designed for the ultimate mobility and WFH productivity, Dell’s new Latitude family of small and stylish laptops and 2-in-1s incorporate advanced collaboration tools, features and connectivity options.

The Dell Latitude family includes the premium 9000 Series, the redesigned 7000 Series and up levelled 5000 and 3000 Series. Developed with the modern workday in mind, the Dell Latitude family includes forward-thinking technologies such as Dell Optimizer with Express, Dell Unified Workspace and Safe security solutions.

The entire Dell Latitude family features smaller and lighter products than previous versions, with narrow border screens and advanced cooling solutions, ensuring users can work comfortably anywhere. The products’ design features aluminium, carbon fibre and post-consumer recycled materials and have passed rigorous MIL-STD 810G tests.

“Working in unprecedented times, today’s businesses and their employees need intelligent, intuitive and responsive technology solutions that allow them to stay productive without interruption. The Dell Latitude family has undoubtedly been optimised to meet these requirements, offering advanced productivity and collaboration solutions for today’s ever-evolving workforce,” says George Lodewick, Dell EMC desktop & notebook specialist at DCC.

Accessories for days

Taking ease-of-use and productivity to the next impressive level is Dell’s comprehensive array of smart accessories, all compatible with the Latitude family. These state-of-the-art accessories offer premium functionality that makes WFH a great experience.

Go, go, go with these accessories:

Dell Notebook Power Bank Plus – USB C, 65 Wh offers fast high-power delivery of up to 65Wh and can charge a wide range of USB-C laptops, and mobile devices;

Dell Mobile Adaptor Speakerphone – a multiport adapter with integrated speakerphone that offers an all-in-one connectivity and conferencing solution;

Dell USB Mobile Adaptor – connects the Latitude to almost any device with a convenient 6-in-1 compact adapter and can collaborate from any location;

Dell Mobile Pro Wireless Mouse – connects a mouse conveniently via 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth while enhancing productivity with programmable shortcut buttons and 36 months of battery life; and

Dell Premium Active Pen – allows Latitude 2-in-1 users to easily take notes and stay organised.



At the desk:

Dell Thunderbolt Dock charges the system faster, supports up to two 4K displays and connects to peripherals via a single cable;

Dell Ultrasharp 27 4k USB-C Monitor offers details and true-to-life colour reproduction on a brilliant 27-inch 4K monitor with a wide colour coverage;

Dell Multi-device Keyboard and Mouse – designed to work seamlessly across three devices;

Dell Pro Stereo Headset – clear calls and optimized to provide in-person call quality; and

Dell Dual Monitor Stand – mounts up to two 27-inch monitors, providing the screen space users need to be most productive.

The new Dell Latitude family (900, 700, 500 and 300 Series’) offers the following additional features:

Intelligent audio and speakerphone for better collaboration;

10th Gen Intel vPro processors that offer requisite performance combined with manageability and built-in security features;

Choice of OS including Chrome Enterprise;

High-density batteries and Super Low Power panels for longer run time;

Dell Optimizer incorporating AI and Intel Adaptix Technology to learn how users typically use their favourite applications, continuously improving and applying settings – quietly, in the background.

Dell Optimizer’s ExpressCharge that learns users’ daily charging habits and ensures a battery operates at its full potential

Scalable & flexible form factors; 2-in-1 option with the same image & BIOS;

Fast connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, 5G design and eSIM6;

Sustainable packaging and supply chain choices

Staff writer