vivo Pushes Back V19 Availability in Kenya

vivo has announced that its first-ever Dual Punch Hole Camera phone – the vivo V19 – will only be available to the Kenyan market on 14th July 2020, despite previously expecting it to be in stock sooner.

The company, however, says that the device is still up for pre-order.

According to vivo, the V19 – which was launched in June – will hold an L-shaped quad rear camera with a LED flash and a dual punch front camera at the right corner. Users can also find an in-display fingerprint sensor under the AMOLED screen of the phone. As of now, two-colour variants of smartphones will become available.

As all V-series flagships, the upcoming V19 will be a camera-centric smartphone that will focus on improvements in low light photography. The rear quad camera will include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera. The front camera will capture with its 32MP and 8MP sensors.





“vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, beautiful design and strong performance, the V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about the camera and entertainment features,” says Arthur Xian, CEO of vivo Smartphone Kenya.

vivo will also add its exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging capability for V19’s 4500mAh battery.

With the device, vivo continues with its innovative streak by introducing several ‘firsts’ in one of the most competitive African consumer markets – from the world’s first slimmest phone to the first in-display fingerprint.

