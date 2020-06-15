Telkom VS Gaming to Bring Esports League to Virtual Comic Con Africa

The 2020 edition of Comic Con Africa will be held virtually for the first time ever.

Comic Con announced that this year’s edition of the biggest event in the pop culture and gaming calendar will go ahead from 24 – 27 September 2020; bringing a virtual Con to fans in their own homes.

“The (COVID-19) pandemic has forced all aspects of the sports fraternity to relook their approach. Luckily for us, nothing much has changed; VS Gaming continued to host its online leagues through this time. With the postponement of Comic Con Africa the VS Gaming flagship Masters tournament will conclude and the revised structure will be shared with our community soon,” says Wanda Mkhize, Telkom VS Gaming Spokesperson.

In light of the new developments, Telkom VS Gaming in partnership with the High School eSports League (HSEL) will be bringing the VS Gaming HSEL tournament finals to the virtual Comic Con Africa.





Growing rapidly, the HSEL has already signed up over 25 High Schools who are competing in these tournaments. Mkhize says the High School eSports League tournament is the most anticipated event in the scholar’s gaming calendar. It is believed that this year’s tournaments will be nothing short of amazing.

Reedpop, the organisers of Comic Con Africa will continue bringing fans and communities an abundance of online content to enjoy, connect with, learn from, share, and be entertained by.

Comic Con Africa moves online

The new digital version of Comic Con Africa will include “live chats, Q&As, panel discussions, and the opportunity to virtually meet celebs, fan meetups, live draws, talks, gaming tournaments and streams, artist panels, Q&As, special exclusive exhibitor deals and more,” according to an official press release.

Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, says that because the pandemic is expected to peak in September, they simply cannot go ahead with hosting tens and thousands of fans.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter