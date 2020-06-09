Comic Con Africa 2020 Moves Online

The premier pop-culture expo of South Africa has been called off in the traditional sense this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in a similar fashion to every other expo or trade show around the world since February.

Show organisers Reed Exhibitions and ReedPOP had been faced with a conundrum around hosting a show that was both safe and successful, their decision means the end of Comic Con Africa as it had been known – a vast and fun event filled with hustle and bustle of thousands of people over a few days.

However, only the live event was cancelled – the event will still run online. Comic Con Africa will now host a four-day online event 24-27 September.





“During a pandemic which is expected to peak in September, we simply cannot go ahead with hosting the many tens of thousands of fans who attend Comic Con Africa annually,” says Carol Weaving, Managing Director of organisers Reed Exhibitions Africa.

Critical Hit reports that Comic Con Africa’s digital replacement will include “live chats, Q&As, panel discussions, and the opportunity to virtually meet celebs, fan meetups, live draws, talks, gaming tournaments and streams, artist panels, Q&As, special exclusive exhibitor deals and more,” according to the official press release.

“For anyone who has already bought tickets for Comic Con Africa 2020, we have prepared a plan to roll over the existing tickets to 2021 with a price freeze, or to refund any ticket holders who request it,” Reed Exhibitions explains. They continue to say that all ticket holders will receive direct communication from their ticketing partner Howler over the next few days outlining how it will happen.

Although the cancellation of the in-person event may have been inevitable, it is still a blow to South Africa’s gaming and pop-culture inclined. The good news though, is that Comic Con Africa is promising a bigger and bolder event and return in 2021.

