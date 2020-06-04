4 Reasons to Love the Huawei P40 Pro’s AI Camera

Mobile technology is evolving so rapidly that it can often feel difficult to keep up. The instant you lay your hands on one smartphone, another outpaces it – particularly when it comes to photographic capabilities.

Despite this, the Huawei P40 Pro has been dubbed one of 2020s best photo smartphones by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). And it’s not difficult to understand why – the device sports an impressive 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera, 40 MP Cine Camera, 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera, 3D Depth Sensing Camera on the rear and a 32MP Selfie Camera on the front.

Thanks to its advanced camera setup, the Huawei P40 Pro gives users the ability to take great pictures with ease through its powerful AI features. Here’s a deeper look into four reasons why users will love this device:

1. 4K recording





The Huawei P40 Pro’s Ultra-Vision Leica Quad Camera setup takes photography to a whole new level and the great thing is that you do not have to be a professional photographer to capture the best shots.

In other words, the smartphone does the heavy lifting for you, so you always get the best possible results. Instead of dragging around complicated camera hardware and having to figure things out, simply whip out your device to record video in stunning 4K.

2. Advanced Audio Zoom

This amazing feature allows users to get extra creative. With Audio Zoom, simply focus on an individual to record audio. This means you can use your Huawei P40 Pro to zoom into individual people in a group shot and get them to record a brief message, song or anything else that comes to mind onto one video.

3. AI-enhanced night shots

Night portraits are enhanced by AI portrait algorithms, which automatically increase the brightness of your subjects’ face, without washing them out. The multi-spectrum colour temperature sensor and AI auto white balance adjustment help to provide accurate skin tones, textures and shadows, even under complicated lighting conditions.

4. AI Golden Snap

Let’s face it, sometimes getting that perfect shot is not easy. Thanks to AI Golden Snap, the Huawei P40 Pro’s AI will pick out the best shot with the right posture and expressions, giving you the perfect shot to post online.

To top it off, if someone comes in the way of the shot, for example, if a passerby or a pet makes gets captured in your photo by mistake, you can easily edit them out with a tap of AI Remove Passerby, while AI Remove Reflection will remove any reflections from nearby windows.

The Huawei P40 Pro is priced at R20,999 while the P40 retails at just R16,999, both are available from all major mobile operators.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter