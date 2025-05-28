Mindware Expands Footprint into East Africa

Mindware, a prominent IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa, celebrated the official opening of its East Africa operations in Nairobi, marking a significant new chapter in its growth journey.

Bringing together over 200 channel partners, industry leaders, top vendor representatives, and channel partners, the event was a clear demonstration of Mindware’s commitment to supporting East Africa’s digital future. The Nairobi office is now fully operational and will act as the company’s strategic headquarters for East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

Cornelious Anjichi, Chief Finance Officer at Down to Earths, said, “Mindware’s setup in Kenya has brought a new level of professionalism and opportunity to the local IT channel. Their commitment to partner success is evident in every interaction. As it is said, ‘focusing on customer satisfaction is crucial to building lasting relationships’; this is exactly the game changer that Mindware has brought to the Kenyan market. We can’t ask for anything more.”

“This launch is not just about opening doors; it’s about opening possibilities,” said Spiros Rafailovits, Territory Manager, East Africa, at Mindware. “We are here to co-create the future of technology in East Africa by investing in people, forging trusted partnerships, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that accelerate growth across the region.”

Mindware plans to announce several new vendor collaborations in the coming weeks, expanding its portfolio in cloud, cybersecurity, networking, and enterprise technologies.

“Working with Mindware has been a game-changer. Their local presence means faster support, better access to new technologies, and a new partnership approach that helps us grow.” Peris Kabora, Supply Chain and Administration Manager at Sybyl Kenya Ltd.