Extreme Networks Launches AI-Driven Platform ONE in South Africa

Duxbury Networking has announced that Extreme Networks’ next-generation networking platform, Extreme Platform ONE, is being rolled out to South African businesses.

This will help alleviate the pressure local companies are under to modernize, secure, and simplify their network infrastructure. According to André Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking, this shift represents a “fundamental leap” in how networks can be visualized, managed, and secured in complex enterprise environments.

South African organizations are navigating a uniquely complex set of networking pressures: aging infrastructure, loadshedding disruptions, IT talent shortages, and rising cyber threats. Kannemeyer believes that Extreme Platform ONE’s AI-first design directly addresses these challenges by reducing friction in everyday operations and providing resilience through automation.

“With Extreme Platform ONE, we are entering a new era of autonomous networking that removes operational barriers while enhancing performance. This will be a game-changer for South African IT teams facing skills shortages, rising security threats, and the need for smarter decision-making at the edge,” he says.

At its core, the platform consolidates all layers of network visibility, including physical, access, fabric, and services, into a single AI-powered workspace. From real-time interactive dashboards to geo-maps and topology views, Platform ONE eliminates blind spots and empowers teams to troubleshoot, design, and optimize with unprecedented ease.

With integrated orchestration and intelligent workflows, the platform dramatically reduces time spent on routine tasks. According to Extreme, AI can automate up to 90% of manual operations, while its Service AI Agent cuts support resolution times by up to 98% through autonomous diagnostics and auto-remediation.

“This is particularly valuable for local companies where lean teams often carry the full weight of network management. Platform ONE is like having your top engineer on call 24/7, but faster, smarter, and always scalable,” says Kannemeyer.

“In a South African context, where compliance and cyber risk mitigation are top of mind, this sort of identity-based control driven by AI is exactly what’s needed,” says Kannemeyer.

“This platform offers South African businesses across industry verticals a way to compete on a global level without requiring a global-sized IT team,” he concludes.