Zimbabwe, Esigodini Magistrates Court Acquits Yellow Telecoms CEO

In a momentous milestone, the Esigodini Magistrates Court cleared Robert Ndlovu, Yellow Telecoms’ CEO, of all charges stemming from the suspected operation of an unregistered Internet Service Provider (ISP).

This important verdict opens the door for Yellow Telecoms to aggressively pursue its critical mission of closing the digital divide in Zimbabwe’s rural regions.

It was abundantly evident from the evidence that Yellow Telecoms had filed for an ISP license in October 2024. Additionally, the business publicly revealed its first pilot initiative, which connected six schools in the Umzingwane District. As an essential prelude to a national rollout, this trial was a crucial part of their ambitious strategy to provide broadband to 200 schools throughout the provinces of Matabeleland North and South.

The urgent issue of low academic achievement in some rural districts as a result of limited access to digital resources is directly addressed by this initiative. There is a great chance to close this gap thanks to the development of technologies like Starlink.

Robert Ndlovu, a highly experienced wireless and VoIP engineer with a background in Silicon Valley, joined forces with Eng. Bekezela Mhlanga, a former engineer from MTN South Africa. Their collaboration was facilitated by Bongani “Boxer” Khumalo, who recognized their shared commitment to empowering rural communities through digital access. Together, they have formed a dynamic team focused on delivering scalable and sustainable solar-powered connectivity solutions to bridge the digital divide and provide essential digital resources to schools in underserved rural areas grappling with low pass rates.

After the court’s ruling, Mr. Ndlovu was questioned about the outcome’s importance to his business. In response, he said, “This is about growth, not about victory. In order to keep up with the quick changes in technology, this experience has brought to light the necessity of reviewing and updating our telecommunications laws and regulations. Connecting a school and connecting a community are still our fundamental goals.”

He further stated that this was the missing piece of the AI & Robotics efforts that the company showcased at Mzilikazi Primary School last year in April.