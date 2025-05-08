Top 3 Pokémon Go Plus Plus Reviews & Free Alternative Cheat in 2025

Pokémon GO is a blast! The game is thrilling and captivating. It is hard to argue with that. However, constantly tapping your phone to catch Pokémon or spin PokéStops can quickly wear you down. Due to busy schedules, Pokémon enthusiasts are easily disconnected and don’t have time to explore the key locations either.

This is often why many players turn to a Pokémon GO spoofer and smart devices that make gameplay smoother and more hands-free. This article will review the top 3 Pokémon GO Plus devices and explore a smarter alternative in 2025 that takes catching Pokémon to the next level.

Does Pokémon GO Plus still work in 2025?

Yes, Pokémon GO Plus still works! Pokemon Go Plus is a great accessory to reduce interaction time with your smartphones and capture Pokémon on the go, compatible with iOS 12 and above (iPhone 6 or above) and Android 5.0 and higher. Note that Pokémon GO Plus + requires an iPhone 7 or above.

Is Pokémon Go Plus safe in the Game?

Plus Go also has its share of technical glitches and connectivity problems. After the 0.331.0 update, the Plus Go devices automatically disconnect when players lock the screen or scroll to other apps, and troubleshooting and tweaking mobile device settings also don’t seem to help. To top that, Niantic has confirmed that support for 32-bit Android devices will be phased out in 2025. The rollout begins in March for users who installed Pokémon GO and in June for those using the Google Play Store.

With the new changes, players must pay keen attention to the features, updates, pros, and cons of Pokémon GO Plus devices before investing.

Pokémon GO Plus Devices Review – Which One To Buy?

Let us see how the top contenders in the Pokémon GO Plus device category fare against each other.

Device Pros Cons Price in 2025 Recommend Rank Pokemon Go Plus Easy to use Devices are easily disconnected $20 to $50 80% Poke Ball Plus Built-in joystick button No produced now No produced now 80% Pokémon GO Plus Plus Auto-catching Auto-spinning Occasional connectivity issues $50 to $60 85% iAnyGo AutoCatch Auto-catching Auto-spinning Joystick Software, but it is free download $9-$30 90%

1.Pokémon GO Plus ( 2016 Launch）

Pokémon GO Plus is a Bluetooth-enabled, clip-on accessory that lets players track the distance to the eggs and eventually catch the Pokémon. The device connects to smartphones using Bluetooth Low Energy and notifies players of the nearby Pokémon and Pokestips with LED flashes. One click of the central button can help you catch Pokémon or collect items without unlocking your phone. Also, it uses a CR2032 coin-type battery that is not rechargeable but replaceable. The 2016-launched device is still available, but its manufacturing has significantly decreased.

Pros of Pokemon Go plus:

Quick pairing and initial setup to get started.

It comes with a single-button interface that is easy to use.

Increases battery efficiency by reducing interaction time with smartphone devices

No additional software downloads are needed.

Allows faster accumulation of Pokémon, and bulk capture.

Cons of Pokemon Go plus

You should unlock the phone to see details on which Pokémon were caught or escaped.

Requires manual button press for capturing Pokémon – no autocatch.

Takes time to reconnect to the Pokémon GO app.

The LED flashes can confuse players at times.

Players get only one chance at capturing the Pokémon.

Price of Pokemon Go plus:

2016 price – $34.99

Current third-party marketplace price – $20 to $50 (depending on device condition).

How to use Pokémon Go Plus in 2025?

Turn on Bluetooth and open the Pokémon GO app. Go to Settings and choose Connected Devices, followed by Accessory Devices. Press the button on your Pokémon GO Plus to make it discoverable. Tap the device name when it appears on-screen to pair, then press the central button to catch Pokémon or spin PokéStops.

Note: It is also important to understand the indicator LED Flashes before beginning

1.Green Light: Pokémon is nearby; 2. Yellow Light: An uncaught Pokémon is nearby; 3.Blue Light: PokéStop is nearby; 4. Multicolor Flash: Successful catch; 5.Red Light: Catch failed, or no Poké Balls available.

2.Poke Ball Plus ( 2018 Launch )

Poké Ball Plus is another device that lets players catch Pokémon and spin Pokéstops without looking at their phones. It has an in-built joystick button to control motion and another button to access menu options easily. It provides a better immersive experience than Pokémon GO Plus. There are built-in speakers to play Pokémon cries. The vibrations and LED lights indicate the Pokémon encounters and Pokestops in the vicinity. The device’s joystick button helps with in-game navigation and mimics the experience of a real Pokémon trainer. Nintendo has unofficially discontinued the production of Poké Ball Plus in 2023.

Pros of Poke Ball Plus:

It serves as a very good motion controller with a built-in joystick button.

Realistic Pokémon catching experience with immersive sounds and vibrations.

Comes with a rechargeable USB-C type battery.

Includes an exclusive bonus Pokémon (Mew) on official purchases.

Lightweight and very handy to travel with.

Comes with the auto-catch feature.

Cons of Poke Ball Plus:

The price is on the higher end.

No control over which Pokémon it catches

Shorter battery life in comparison with other devices in the category

The joystick requires some getting used to for efficient use

Price of Poke Ball Plus:

Official price after launch – $49.99; Online marketplace price after discontinuation – $50 to $100 (Depending on device condition).

How to use Poke Ball Plus in 2025?

Move the Bluetooth toggle on your phone. Open Pokémon GO and find your way to the Settings through Poke Ball icon below. Tap ‘Poké Ball Plus’ from the list appearing on the screen and press the button on your Poké Ball to pair. Once connected, use the mini joystick button to navigate PokéStops or catch Pokémon.

Note: Some players combine a device with a Pokémon GO Spoofer iPhone tool. Doing this without proper guidance can put you at risk of account bans.

3.Pokémon GO Plus Plus (2023 Launch)

Pokémon GO Plus Plus is an upgraded version of the Pokémon GO Plus (2016). Both devices are meant to improve the gameplay experience by connecting to the Pokémon GO app through Bluetooth. However, Pokémon Go Plus+ has additional features that make it more desirable than the original. It has a Hockey puck-style central button, an ergonomic design for handiness, a rechargeable USB-C battery, and built-in speakers for ‘Pikachu!’ sounds. You can also connect it to the Pokémon Sleep app to track your sleep stages. This device is also a Pokémon GO auto catcher, unlike the OG, which requires you to click the central button to catch.

Pros of Pokémon GO Plus+:

It supports auto-catching and auto-spinning

Utilizes Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls to increase catch rate.

Enjoy Sleep tracking and rewards (Snorlax with a nightcap) when synced with the Pokémon Sleep App.

Rechargeable USB-C battery

Ergonomic shape and size for extended use.

Cons of Pokémon GO Plus+:

The device’s sounds, vibrations, and lights cannot be turned off.

Occasional connectivity issues even with compatible devices

Some rewards and research tasks require players to track sleep for an extended time, which might seem repetitive to some.

Fails at increasing the catch rate, leading to missed shinies.

Price of Pokémon GO Plus+:

Official seller price – $54.99

Third-party seller prices for sealed units – $50 to $90

Third-party seller price for open box units – $20 to $50

How to use Pokémon GO Plus+?

Activate the Bluetooth option on your phone and launch the Pokémon GO app In the bottom center of the screen, tap on the Poke ball icon, and then access the settings by clicking on the gear icon. Press the Pokémon GO Plus+ device button to boost visibility and tap on ‘Pokémon GO Plus+’ from the list on your smartphone. Once connected, you can use the button on the device to catch/spin Pokémon.

Look at here! Free and Best Alternative to Pokémon Go Plus and Plus Plus in 2025–Tenoshare iAnyGo AutoCatch

Tenoshare iAnyGo AutoCatch is the best Pokémon GO Plus alternative catcher that lets you catch Pokémon without leaving the comfort of your couch, instantly change the GPS location on multiple devices, without jailbreaking or rooting.

The ‘auto-catcher’ feature of Tenoshare iAnyGo is a blessing for those who want to play the game without handling manual inputs or screen interactions. It simulates the functions of devices like Pokémon GO Plus so players can keep catching Pokémon as they go about their daily routine. Also, you can use the app to set a predetermined route (set start and end points) and catch the Pokémon along this path without leaving your current location. It is compatible with the newest iOS and Android APP versions, You can also select multiple routes to mimic sequential movement on the map.



Key Features of iAnyGo AutoCatch

Instantly change GPS location via coordinates or manual address entry.

via coordinates or manual address entry. Jump Teleport, set routes, and use the virtual Pokmon Go joystick for movement.

for movement. You can choose between realistic speed modes : walking, biking, or driving a car.

: walking, biking, or driving a car. The Auto Catcher feature auto-collects Pokémon and aids Pokestop spins.

auto-collects Pokémon and aids Pokestop spins. Bluetooth mode and Game Mode for Pokemon Go ensures stable gaming without the risk of bans and error 12 .

ensures stable gaming without the risk of bans and error 12 . Live Atlas feature to find Pokéstops, Gyms, and rare Pokémon.

Cooldown Timer prevents fast teleport bans.

prevents fast teleport bans. Compatible with Windows 11, macOS 15, iOS 18, and Android 15.

Pros of iAnyGo AutoCatch

Automatically catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops without needing to tap your phone.

Saves battery life and reduces data usage for extended play time.

Works smoothly with PoGoMap gym and supply station features for efficient resource collection.

Automatically detects and catches frequent spawns during events like Community Day or GO Fest.

Ideal for walking, nighttime play, or even indoors during bad weather. You can keep playing despite the external disturbances.

Cons of iAnyGo AutoCatch

The auto-catch feature is part of iAnyGo Pokémon GO Spoofer’s premium offerings.

How to download Tenoshare iAnyGo?

1. Go to the official Tenoshare iAnyGo website to download the compatible version for your device. Follow the installation prompts and launch the application.

Click the Game Mode, then click the Pokémon Go Plus Button to enjoy the Go Plus auto catch and auto spin Pokestop function for free. Change your location on the map and click ‘Start to Modify’. Turn the toggle on for the ‘Auto catcher’ feature, and the app will automatically catch Pokémon in your chosen path.

FAQ of Pokemon Go Plus in 2025

Is Pokémon GO Plus legal?

Yes, Pokémon GO Plus is legal. Nintendo developed it as an add-on accessory for Niantic’s Pokémon GO. Using the device does not violate the game’s terms of service, and there’s no risk of account suspensions.

Does Pokémon Go Plus drain battery?

No, Pokémon GO Plus doesn’t drain your phone’s battery. In contrast, it helps reduce battery usage by minimizing the need to interact directly with the Pokémon GO app. The device handles basic in-game actions like catching Pokémon and spinning PokéStops, which would otherwise consume significant power if done directly through the app.

Conclusion

Pokémon GO accessories like Pokémon GO Plus, Poké Ball Plus, and Pokémon GO Plus Plus are great at providing a hands-free gaming experience. With these devices, you can enjoy catching Pokémon without the trouble of manually handling a smartphone device. Tenoshare iAnyGO AutoCatch is the editor’s top choice because this app brings you the best of both worlds!

As a Pokémon GO spoofer, it helps you fake your GPS location, and as a Pokémon GO auto-catcher, it mimics all the expert features of the Pokémon GO accessories. For an affordable 2-in-1 solution, iAnyGO is the perfect pick!