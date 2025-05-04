4 Best Pokémon Go Auto Catch Review for iOS/Android in 2025

Pokémon GO continues to capture the attention of millions around the world. But as fun as it is, walking long distances or constantly catching Pokémon manually isn’t always practical, especially when you’re busy.

That’s where Pokemon Go cheats and auto catchers step in. In this post, we’ll explore the best Pokémon Go auto catchers for iOS and Android in 2025, including tools like Pokémon Go Plus, iAnyGo Auto Catch, and more.

Part 1: What is the Point of Pokémon GO Plus Auto Catch?

The Pokémon GO Plus is a Bluetooth wearable that allows players to catch Pokémon and collect items without looking at their screen. It vibrates and flashes when Pokémon are nearby, enabling hands-free play.

But here’s pokemon go plus catch, literally. While it notifies you, it doesn’t automatically catch Pokémon. You still have to press a button. This limitation has led to the rise of auto catch alternatives and Pokémon Go spoofing tools, making gameplay more automated and flexible, especially for busy users.

Pokémon Go Auto Catch is a feature that has appeared in Pokémon Go Plus Plus, allowing trainers to easily catch Pokémon and collect supply station items! Simply touch the screen to catch Pokémon and collect supply station items through the automatic capture function!

Part 2: Does Pokémon GO Plus Automatically Catch Pokémon?

No, the original Pokémon GO Plus does not automatically catch Pokémon. It allows you to press a button to catch, but does not do so on its own. That’s why players are looking for Pokémon Go Plus alternatives that offer auto-catch features. These alternatives simulate the actions, automate movement, and even spoof GPS locations, making it easier to catch Pokémon without active interaction.

Part 3: What’s the Best Pokémon GO Auto Catcher?

Let’s explore the Top 4 Pokémon Auto Catchers in 2025 for automatic Pokémon:

Auto Catcher Pros Cons Price Rank Pokemon Go Plus Plus Upgraded version of the Pokémon GO Plus (2016) Fails at increasing the catch rate, leading to missed shinies $20 to $70 90% iAnyGo AutoCatch Easy to use and with a Joystick, free auto catch function Need to download software $0-15 95% 247 catcher Auto catch and spin PokeStop with the fastest capture speed of only 6.5 seconds per treasure Expensive and automatically disconnects after one hour $70-90 80% Go-tcha catcher Easily catch things with low CP values, and catch higher CP values around half the time Disconnect from the game more often if you have your phone locked $10-60 80%

1. Pokémon GO Plus Plus

Pokémon Go Plus Plus is a device that automatically throws Poké Balls for you. It is the third generation of Pokémon GO outdoor auxiliary products. Plus + can not only connect with Pokémon GO, but also allow you to play games easily with just one press of the button on the device without constantly checking your smart device screen.It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, vibrates when Pokémon are nearby, and lets you catch them or spin PokéStops with just one click.

Pros:

Official Nintendo accessory.

Simple and easy to use.

Doesn’t violate Pokémon GO terms.

Cons:

Doesn’t automatically catch Pokémon.

catch Pokémon. Limited battery life.

Only supports basic catches and PokéStop spins.

The steps to connect Pokémon GO Plus + are as follows:

1.Turn on the Bluetooth of your phone and start the Pokémon GO app;

2.Click the Poké Ball icon at the bottom, then click the gear to enter the settings;

3.Press the device button and click “Pokémon GO Plus+” in the Bluetooth list of your phone to pair;

4.After the connection is successful, you can use the device button to auto catch Pokémon and rotate the supply station.

Verdict: Good for casual players who want screen-free play, but not ideal for automation lovers.

2. Tenorshare iAnyGo Auto Catch

Tenorshare iAnyGo AutoCatch is a revolutionary Pokémon GO spoofer with Pokemon go plus and go plus plus auto catch features,“The world’s first software that embeds the functions of Pokémon GO Plus, suitable for automatically catching Pokémon while at work.” iAnyGo AutoCatch allows you to automatically catches any Pokémon encountered—no clicks required,set a virtual route and spoofs GPS movement along that route, make it perfect for players at work or those who want to stay ahead effortlessly.

Pros of iAnyGo AutoCatch:

Fully automated Pokémon catching.

Works in the background.

No need to walk or press buttons.

Compatible with iOS and Android.

How to Download and Use iAnyGo AutoCatch:

Visit the official Tenorshare iAnyGo website.Download and install the tool. Connect your iPhone or Android device to your computer via Bluetooth, as supported by the latest APP versions. Launch iAnyGo and select the relevant mode (such as “Change Location” or “Game Mode”) to enable advanced features. Set your virtual route using the map.Click the AutoCatch button then free enjoy the Pokemon Go Plus Plus auto catch and spin Pokestop feature ,it is 1005 same like the official system ,without worried getting banned.

Verdict: A game-changer in 2025. Ideal for advanced players using the Pokemon Go spoofer iOS or the Pokemon Go spoofer Android Trainer.

Additional Tenorshare iAnyGo Features:

Scan for nearby Pokémon, PokéStops, Gyms, and Raid Battles using the dedicated icons in the app. The auto catch system will automatically adjust spoofing speed and type to maximize efficiency and minimize detection risk. Using the iOS app, you can also access features like joystick movement, official task routes, and more directly from your phone.

Tips for Auto Catch spoofer for Pokémon Go:

Always use realistic movement speeds (generally below 2.9 m/s) to avoid soft bans in Pokémon GO. If you see a “no data nearby” message, try switching to popular coordinates, especially in regions like Taiwan, where some features are most robust

PoGoskill is another rising Pokémon Go spoofer and auto-catcher app， with built-in features like “Auto Catch Pokémon” and “Pokémon map”, you can freely participate in the Fest and enjoy the game even when you are at work.. It combines GPS spoofing with automation, can simulate walking along customized routes. But it is designed for Pokémon Go Spoofer Android Users.

Pros of PoGoskill :

Simple, clean interface.

Spoofing + automation in one app.

Ideal for farming Pokémon while idle.

How to Download and Use PoGoskill:

Download PoGoskill from the official site. Install and connect your iOS/Android device. Choose your route or location. Enable auto-catch and let the app handle the rest.

Verdict: Another solid alternative to Pokémon Go Plus, especially if you want an all-in-one solution.

Part 4: Is There an Auto Catch App for Pokémon GO?

Yes! One of the most efficient apps available today is the iAnyGo Plus App, a true Pokémon Go Plus alternative packed with features for modern gamers.

Want to use the auto catch function of Pokémon Go Plus easily on your iPhone? iAnyGo Plus provides the ability to automatically throw the Pokeball. Start and run iAnyGo Plus, and you can comfortably put your device aside and get a richer adventure game experience without having to tap the screen.

How It Works:

Auto movement via GPS spoofing.

Auto Pokémon catch while walking virtually.

Works seamlessly on Android and iOS .

. Adds multitasking capability—run it in the background.

Pros:

Works in stealth mode.

Easy to use, with zero learning curve.

Perfect for iOS users looking for a Pokémon Go spoofer for iOS.

How to Download and Use iAnyGo Plus APP:

Download iAnyGo Plus APP . Install it on your device. Launch, pick a location, set the route, and turn on Auto Catch. It works while you use other apps or even sleep!

Verdict:

It’s the best Pokémon Go auto catch app in 2025, combining automation and spoofing in one neat tool.

Part 5: FAQs About Pokémon Go Plus Auto Catch

Q1: How to Fix Pokémon GO Plus Not Auto Catching?

If your Pokémon GO Plus isn’t auto-catching, it’s likely because it doesn’t have that feature. Use iAnyGo Auto Catch as a smarter alternative—it automatically catches Pokémon while spoofing your movement, even when you’re away from the screen.

Q2: What Is the Best Alternative Tool to Pokémon GO Plus?

Without a doubt, the iAnyGo Auto Catch and iAnyGo Plus App are the best alternatives to Pokémon GO Plus Auto Catch. They automate the entire experience and go far beyond what the original hardware allows.

Part 6: Conclusion

Whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore trainer, automating Pokémon GO has never been easier. With tools like iAnyGo Auto Catch, PoGoskill, and iAnyGo Plus, you can play smarter, not harder. Especially in 2025, these Pokémon Go spoofer Android/iOS tools are more powerful than ever, letting you catch Pokémon while working, relaxing, or even sleeping.

Looking to fix issues like Pokémon GO Plus not catching Pokémon automatically? Just switch to a smarter solution like Tenorshare’s iAnyGo and never miss a rare Pokémon again!