Power Disruptions Cause Flight Delays at Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) experienced significant disruptions on the 22nd of January 2025 due to a damaged power cable that affected critical operations, including the airport’s fuel depot. These disruptions have resulted in flight delays, cancellations, and diversions, leaving passengers frustrated and airlines scrambling to adjust schedules.

Generators Keep Operations Running

The damaged cable temporarily brought the airport’s fuel system to a halt, forcing operations to rely on backup generators. While repairs to fully restore the system are ongoing, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed that refuelling operations have resumed on a temporary basis.

Despite these efforts, the incident has impacted flight schedules, leading to delays in aircraft landings and several flight diversions. FlySafair, one of the airlines affected, informed passengers via email message about the cancellation of certain flights, citing the power outage’s impact on refuelling capabilities.

FlySafair sent an update to passengers, stating, “Due to power outages at Cape Town International Airport, which have caused disruptions in their ability to supply aircraft with fuel, we regret to inform you that your flight has been cancelled. We are working to reconfirm you on another flight.”

ACSA Responds to the Crisis

ACSA has assured passengers that the issue is being addressed with urgency. “Our team is working diligently to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” the company stated in a media release. ACSA also encouraged passengers to stay informed by contacting their airlines directly or using the ACSA Mobile App for real-time updates on flight schedules.

The company has apologized for the inconvenience caused, acknowledging the disruptions to passengers’ travel plans. “We sincerely thank all passengers for their patience and understanding during this challenging time,” the statement read.

Advice for Affected Passengers

Passengers impacted by delays or cancellations are urged to check with their airlines for rebooking options or compensation policies. Additionally, the ACSA Mobile App is available to provide real-time notifications and updates on flight statuses.

Broader Implications

This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical airport infrastructure to power-related disruptions. It underscores the importance of robust backup systems to ensure seamless operations and minimize impacts on passengers.

Looking Ahead

ACSA is expected to provide further updates as repairs progress. In the meantime, the airport remains operational and passengers planning to travel through CTIA in the coming days are encouraged to monitor updates closely and allow extra time for potential delays.