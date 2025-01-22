Driving Growth and Innovation: Canon Highlights Africa’s Potential at 2025 Kickoff

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) recently kicked off 2025 with its Annual Kickoff event on January 13 at the iconic Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai. This gathering celebrated the company’s achievements and set the stage for another year of growth and innovation.

The event welcomed Canon EMEA’s President & CEO, Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka, alongside other prominent leaders like Mr. Peter Saak, Executive Vice President of the Developing Region Business Group, emphasizing Africa’s critical role in Canon’s global growth strategy.

Building on the ICE framework—Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience—Canon highlighted the importance of delivering value to customers and partners through its products, technologies, and employee contributions. This framework has been instrumental in driving Canon’s expansion into new markets, strengthening customer relationships, and fostering employee development.

Africa, as one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, remains a focal point for Canon. With its GDP projected to exceed $3 trillion by 2025, driven by a youthful population, urbanization, and infrastructure investments, the continent offers immense potential. Canon aims to harness these opportunities by innovating products, engaging emerging markets, and empowering its workforce.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central & North Africa, shared his vision for the year: “2025 is pivotal for us to embrace challenges and tap into Africa’s potential. By driving innovation, engaging customers, and empowering employees, we are committed to meaningful growth and excellence across the region.” Drawing inspiration from Japanese entrepreneur Momofuku Ando, Adukia highlighted resilience, creativity, and customer-centricity as guiding values.

The event also fostered team spirit with activities, a gala dinner, and an awards ceremony recognizing top-performing employees. Attendees left motivated, aligned with Canon’s vision, and ready to drive impactful growth in 2025.

With a clear strategy and dedication to innovation, Canon Central & North Africa is poised for another year of progress and meaningful connections across the region.

//Staff writer