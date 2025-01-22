Should you Invest in Trump’s new Crypto Coin?

Following the launch of Donald Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP, the cryptocurrency market has been abuzz with excitement and skepticism. Announced on January 17 via a post on X, the coin saw an explosive debut, quickly reaching a market cap of nearly $5.5 billion and tripling in value within hours. Despite this initial success, experts have raised concerns about its sustainability, highlighting the volatile nature of meme coins.

Meme coins, which thrive on short-term internet trends, are notorious for rapid value fluctuations. According to experts at BinaryOptions.com, $TRUMP is no exception. While early investors may profit, the coin’s value is expected to decline as the initial hype fades. These concerns are further fueled by recent incidents like Ryan Fournier’s TIKTOK meme coin, which plummeted from $90 million to $5 million amid accusations of a rug-pull scheme.

Andre Witzel, a cryptocurrency expert at BinaryOptions.com, cautioned against high expectations for $TRUMP’s long-term performance. “Meme coins often rise and fall sharply based on social media trends. While $TRUMP has gained traction due to Donald Trump’s political prominence, its long-term sustainability remains uncertain,” Witzel said. He also emphasized the growing skepticism surrounding meme coins, especially in light of past rug-pull schemes, such as Haliey Welch’s $HAWK coin, which lost 95% of its value shortly after its release.

Despite these challenges, Trump’s timing for launching $TRUMP has been strategic. After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, Trump’s renewed visibility has drawn significant attention to his cryptocurrency venture. However, experts continue to advise caution, urging potential investors to conduct thorough research before jumping on the $TRUMP bandwagon.

In light of the growing interest in meme coins, BinaryOptions.com conducted a study to identify the most viral coins of all time. Dogecoin, launched in 2013 as the first-ever meme coin, topped the list with 1.6 million average monthly searches. Despite its satirical origins, Dogecoin boasts a market cap of $50.44 billion, bolstered by endorsements from Elon Musk and its acceptance as payment by Tesla and SpaceX.

Shiba Inu coin ranked second, with 526,050 average monthly searches. Released in 2020, SHIB has seen a surge in value, also linked to Musk’s influence. The coin currently holds a market cap of $11.8 billion. PEPE coin, inspired by the viral Pepe the Frog meme, secured third place with 63,900 average monthly searches and a market cap of $6.27 billion.

Bonk coin, known for its Shiba Inu mascot, ranked fourth with 55,450 searches and a market cap of $2.16 billion.

While meme coins continue to captivate investors with their viral appeal, experts caution against overlooking the risks. As with $TRUMP, the hype surrounding these coins often overshadows their inherent volatility, making it crucial for investors to approach with vigilance.

